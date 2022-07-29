Friday, Jul 29, 2022
National

Delhi Records 1,245 New Covid Cases, Highest Daily Rise In Over A Month

Delhi on Friday recorded over 1,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the third straight day and a positivity rate of over 5 for the seventh straight day.

Delhi sees the highest single-day rise in over a month, with a positivity rate of 7.36 per cent while one more person succumbed to the viral disease

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 10:24 pm

Delhi on Friday recorded 1,245 new Covid-19 infections, the highest single-day rise in over a month. The positivity rate was recorded at 7.36.

With Friday's high figures, Delhi has now recorded over 1,000 cases for three straight days and has crossed the positivity rate of 5 for seven days in a row. 

One death was was also recorded on Friday, taking the national capital's death toll to 26,308. With new cases reported on Friday, Delhi's Covid-19 tally rose to 19,53,175.

Delhi on Friday has 3,844 active cases, up from 3,526 on Thursday. A total of 2,355 Covid-19 patients are in home isolation.

Of the 9,409 beds reserved for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals, only 257 were occupied on Friday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, the latest bulletin said. It added that there are 173 containment zones in the city at present.

Delhi had seen 1,891 cases on June 26, according to official data. The highest positivity rate recently was reported on June 20 at 10.1.

Delhi had recorded 1,128 COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 6.56 per cent, and zero death. Delhi on Wednesday logged 1,066 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.91 with two fatalities. On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 781 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 6.40 with two fatalities. On Monday, Delhi logged 463 cases and two fatalities as the positivity rate climbed to 8.18, the highest in over a month, according to the Delhi health department data.

Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and the BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)

