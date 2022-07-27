Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Delhi Records 1,066 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths; Positivity Rate At 6.91%

Of 9,429 beds for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals, only 203 were occupied on Wednesday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, the latest bulletin said.

Delhi Records 1,066 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths; Positivity Rate At 6.91% Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 9:27 pm

Delhi logged 1,066 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.91 per cent along with two fatalities, according to data shared by the health department here on Wednesday.

This is the fifth consecutive day that the positivity rate has been recorded above five per cent. With the fresh infections, the infection tally in the national capital rose to 19,50,802, while the death toll mounted to 26,307.

The number of tests conducted the previous day was 15,433. The number of active cases of the disease in Delhi now stands at 3,239, up from 2,862 the previous day.

As many as 1,989 COVID-19 patients are under home isolation, the data added. Delhi reported 781 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.40 per cent along with two fatalities on Tuesday.

Delhi on Monday had logged 463 coronavirus cases and two fatalities due to the disease as the positivity rate climbed to 8.18 per cent, highest in over a month, according to city health department data.

On June 20, 10.1 per cent of the total samples tested had turned out Covid positive. On Sunday, the city logged 729 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 5.57 per cent and two fatalities.

On Saturday, the city saw 738 cases and one death due to the disease. The positivity rate stood at 5.04 per cent. On Friday, it recorded 712 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 4.47 per cent and one death. On Thursday, the national capital logged 649 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.06 per cent and one death.

Of 9,429 beds for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals, only 203 were occupied on Wednesday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, the latest bulletin said. There are 166 containment zones in the city at present, it added.

Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and the BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

-With PTI Input

