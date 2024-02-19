Rain, Hailstorm In Delhi Likely This Week; Red Alert For Snowfall In Parts Of Himachal

Partly cloudy and misty conditions with light rain towards the night are predicted for Delhi today, with the minimum and maximum temperatures expected to settle at 11 degrees Celsius and 24.4 degrees Celsius respectively.
The weather department has also predicted moderate rain or drizzle for the next two days.
Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Advertisement
As per the latest India Meteorological forecast, along with light to moderate rain, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive thundershowers and hailstorms in the coming days.
Advertisement
Red Alert For Rain and Snow In Himachal
Going up north, an intense spell of snowfall is likely in the western Himalayan region, the Met department said. A red alert for heavy to very heavy rain and snow, and thunderstorms accompanied by hail, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kilometres per hour has been issued in seven of Himachal Pradesh's 12 districts for Monday.
Advertisement
The Met office on Sunday sounded a red alert for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Shimla districts. It has also cautioned that essential services such as electricity and water supply and communication may be affected.
Advertisement
Reports said a western disturbance has affected the western Himalayan region from Saturday, with snow being recorded in the higher reaches of Kullu-Manali and Lahaul and Spiti.
Meanwhile, a yellow warning has been issued for heavy rain and snow, and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour and lightning at isolated places for February 20.
A drastic fall in day temperatures was witnessed in the state with Dhaulakuan recording a high of 22.3 degrees Celsius. Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest, recording a night temperature of minus 0.3 degree Celsius.
(with PTI inputs)