Home National

Delhi Police Busts Illegal Arms Syndicate, 4 Held

Delhi Police
Delhi Police Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 1:20 pm

The Delhi Police has busted an illegal arms syndicate and arrested four people, including a manufacturer, officials said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Rajeev Ojha and Laxmi Narayan, residents of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, Janak Singh, a resident of Itawa in Uttar Pradesh, and Rashid from Jafrabad in Delhi, they said.

Police laid a trap in Jahangirpuri and nabbed Singh. Four semi-automatic pistols and 16 cartridges were seized from his possession, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said.

Singh is a truck driver and in 2019, he started supplying illegal firearms from Madhya Pradesh to Delhi and Haldwani in Uttrakhand, police said.

He was arrested in a case of illegal supply of arms in Haldwani in 2021. The accused developed his own network of arms trafficking in Delhi-NCR and has supplied around 70 illegal pistols in the region in last three years, they said.

Singh used to procure the arms from Narayan, who was known to him. Police seized two semi-automatic pistols from Narayan after his arrest, Yadav said. Narayan disclosed that he had procured the illegal weapons from Ojha, police said.

Ojha was running an illegal manufacturing unit of firearms in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. The tools used for manufacturing were seized, police said. Singh also disclosed that he used to supply illegal firearms to Rashid who further used to sell these weapons to criminals in Delhi-NCR, police said.

Rashid was arrested from Jafrabad area, they said.

-With PTI Input

