Delhi: Police Arrests Man For Raping, Murdering 5-Year-Old Girl

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and subsequently killed by a factory worker in outer-north Delhi's Bawana area on the eve of Holi within a factory that had been closed for the past two years.
As per authorities, after allegedly committing the assault, the accused left the girl's body nearby.
Nabbed on Tuesday at the Asansol Railway Station while trying to flee, the accused, identified as Totan Lohar alias Khudi was arrested.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) Ravi Kumar Singh reported the incident on Sunday around 11 pm via a PCR call concerning a suspected kidnapping of a five-year-old girl from the Bawana area.
The girl's parents, who run a tea shop near their house, told police the girl was with them throughout the day and was last seen at around 5 pm.
"They last saw her at around 5 pm on March 24. Immediately multiple teams were formed and an extensive search was started in the area along with the parents, which continued throughout the night in and around the last seen place," Singh said.
About 30 CCTV footage were procured from the area.
One of them showed the girl walking alongside a man, who was later identified as Lohar.
"A raid was conducted at a factory where he used to work and live. He was found to be absconding. Local enquiry established that he had fled to West Bengal through Poorva Express," Singh said.
The officer said a team was immediately rushed to the New Delhi Railway Station and concurrently, a team dispatched to Kolkata. The latter team nabbed Lohar from the Asansol Railway station.
"He was brought back to Delhi on March 27. He confessed to committing rape and thereafter killing the girl before dumping the body in an adjacent factory at around 7.30 pm on March 24," said the DCP.
Lohar took police to the scene of the crime where they found a blade and a brick, possibly the weapons used in killing the girl.
Lohar was booked under counts of rape and murder as well as sections of kidnapping and the POCSO ACT, police said.