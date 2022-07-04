Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Police Arrests 2 More In Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala's Murder Case

Sidhu Moosewala Murder: The Delhi Police said the two arrested men are wanted criminals belonging to Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang alliance.

undefined
Slain Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 2:20 pm

Two more people allegedly involved in the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala have been arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell, officials said on Monday. 

With this, the city police has so far arrested five people in connection with the case, they said. 

The Delhi Police arrested Ankit and Sachin Bhiwani Sunday night. The two are wanted criminals belonging to Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang alliance, they said. 

According to police, Ankit was one of the shooters involved in the killing of Moosewala, while Bhiwani was responsible for harbouring four of the shooters. 

Related stories

Manu Punjabi Reveals Receiving Sidhu Moosewala-Type Death Threat

Sidhu Moosewala Case: Gangster's Father Says Lawyer Boycotting His Son

Sidhu Moosewala's Posthumous Song 'SYL' Deleted From YouTube

A senior police officer said Bhiwani, a native of Haryana, handles the operations of Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Rajasthan. He is also wanted in a case at Churu in Rajasthan. 

He also said that Ankit, a resident of Sersa village in Haryana, is also named in two other cases of attempt to murder in Rajasthan. 

A 9 mm pistol along with 10 live cartridges, a 30 mm pistol with nine live cartridges, three police uniforms of Punjab Police and two mobile handsets along with a dongle and SIM card have been seized from their possession, police said.

Last month, the Special Cell arrested three people, including two shooters, in connection with the killing of Moosewala.

The accused were identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana; Kashish (24), also from the state’s Jhajjar district; and Keshav Kumar (29), a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National India Delhi Delhi Police Punjab Sidhu Moosewala Punjabi Singer Murder Lawrence Bishnoi Goldy Brar Gang Criminals
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: India In Prime Position, Lead England By 257 Runs On Day 3

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: India In Prime Position, Lead England By 257 Runs On Day 3