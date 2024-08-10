Delhi: 3 Rescued After Building Collapses In Model Town, More Feared Trapped

A two-storey building located in the Model Town area of Delhi collapsed on Staturday afternoon during heavy downpour and three people have been recovered from under the rubble. The rescue operation began soon after fire department was notified.
The house was old and a renovation work was going on before it collapsed and is located near Mahendru Enclave. Locals fear that some people are still trapped under the debris.
The collapse took place around 2:45 pm and three fire tenders were deployed for the rescue operation, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.
The rescued people were sent to a nearby hospital. The officials said that two of them are in critical condition.
Police said the rescue operation is still underway as a few more people are feared trapped.