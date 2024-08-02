Delhi: 3 Rescued After 2-Storey Building Collapses In Jahangirpuri; Several Feared Trapped

A portion of a two-storey building collapsed in the Jahangirpuri area of northwest Delhi on Friday afternoon and so far the Delhi Fire Services team were able to rescue three people including a woman.
The officials are worried that others might still be trapped as the rescue operation is underway.
The DFS received an emergency call at 12.51 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Local police and other rescue teams were mobilized to assist the rescue efforts, officials said.
Andhra Pradesh: Family Of Four Dies Due To Roof Collapse
Four family members died after the roof of their house collapsed in Chinnavangali village, Nandyal district, a police official reported on Friday.
Allagadda sub-divisional police officer Sheik Sharifuddin said Guru Sekhar Reddy (42), his wife Dastagiramma, and their two young daughters were killed when the mud roof fell during the night between Thursday and Friday while they were asleep.
"Due to heavy rains in the recent past, the mud roof which also had some wooden beams became heavy and collapsed around 12:30 am on Friday, leading to the death of the four family members," Sharifuddin told PTI on Friday.
After hearing a loud thud in the middle of the night, police said neighbours went to the spot and found the family members dead.
Reddy's second daughter, a student, was away in Kadapa district when the accident occurred.
Sharifuddin said a case has been registered.
(With PTI inputs)