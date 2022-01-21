Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Govt Urges LG Anil Baijal To Lift Weekend Curfew As Daily Covid Cases Dip

According to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the request has been made as the danger of Covid-19 has subsided in the national capital and the situation is quite under control.

Delhi Govt Urges LG Anil Baijal To Lift Weekend Curfew As Daily Covid Cases Dip
Weekend curfew in Delhi - PTI

Trending

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 3:30 pm

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that considering the dip in daily cases and the positivity rate, the government has written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on withdrawing the weekend curfew, lifting the odd-even rule for opening of shops and allowing private offices to operate at 50 per cent capacity. 

The health minister also asserted that the danger of Covid-19 has subsided in the national capital and the situation is "quite under control".

He also said that the virus was the primary cause of death in only three of the 43 fatalities recorded the previous day.

The national capital is expected to record 10,500 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 17 to 18 per cent, Jain said.

"Experts had warned that Delhi can record one lakh cases daily during this wave but that danger has been averted. We will take a call on lifting of more restrictions within three-four days," the minister told reporters here.

Delhi has passed the peak of the ongoing wave of the pandemic, Jain said. 

He said that after recording around 28,000 Covid infections last week, Delhi is now reporting a sharp decline in the number of daily cases and the positivity rate. 

The "grave danger of coronavirus has subsided in Delhi", Jain said.   

The city had recorded 28,867 COVID-19 cases last Thursday, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. 

The number then declined to 24,383 on Friday, 20,718 on Saturday, 18,286 on Sunday, 12,527 on Monday, 11,684 on Tuesday, 13,785 on Wednesday and 12,306 on Thursday.

The positivity rate stood at 30.6 per cent on Saturday, the highest in the ongoing wave of the pandemic so far, 27.9 per cent on Sunday, 28 per cent on Monday, 22.5 per cent on Tuesday, 23.9 per cent on Wednesday and 21.5 per cent on Thursday.

"Of the 43 fatalities recorded on Thursday, coronavirus was the primary cause in only three," Health Minister Jain said. 

The capital has reported 396 deaths due to the infection in January so far. 
According to officials, most of these patients had comorbidities and Covid was not the primary cause of death.   
 

Tags

National Satyendar Jain Delhi Health Minister COVID-19
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Veteran Journalist, Group Editor Of Lokmat Media, Dinkar Raikar Passes At 79

Veteran Journalist, Group Editor Of Lokmat Media, Dinkar Raikar Passes At 79

UP Elections 2022 | Congress Releases Youth Manifesto, All You Need To Know

Tripura Emerging As Land Of Opportunities, Trade Connectivity Hub: PM

NEWSFLASH: Eternal Flame Of Iconic Amar Jawan Jyoti At India Gate Extinguished

Chhattisgarh CM Instructs Officials To Conduct Audit Of COVID-19 Casualties

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from his debut film 'Kai Po Che!' which released in 2013. The sports drama film also starred actors Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

A model wears a creation for the Bluemarble fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week In Full Swing

Actor Tovino Thomas' second cousin is a very popular Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly.

Happy Birthday TT: 5 Things You Didnt Know About the 'Minnal Murali' Star

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East