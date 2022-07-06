Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Government Schools To Soon Have CCTV Cameras Installed, Live Feed To Be Shared With Parents

According to officials, to make live CCTV video footage available, the parents will be given individual secured login credentials with individual IDs and passwords.

undefined
Delhi government schools will soon have CCTV cameras installed AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 11:42 pm

Delhi government schools will soon have CCTV cameras installed and the live feed will be shared with parents, according to sources.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation had in 2019 announced to install CCTV cameras in all government schools and provide live feed of the classrooms to the parents.

"The PWD is executing the project of construction of classrooms and schools and there is a plan of installing CCTVs in classrooms. There is also a plan to share the feed with the parents. This is all education department’s brainchild we are merely executing it,” a source told PTI.

Related stories

Uttarakhand: Govt To Deploy 10,000 Security Personnel, CCTVs For Kanwar Yatra; Crash Barriers For Char Dham Yatra Route

WATCH | Pet Dog Killed By Leopard In Maharashtra, Attack Caught On CCTV

"The move is aimed at ensuring safety of students and also ensure transparency in teaching system. The education department’s plan says that sharing feed with parents will ensure transparency and let them know what their kid is studying," the source added.

According to officials, to make live CCTV video footage available, the parents will be given individual secured login credentials with individual IDs and passwords. The PWD will update students’ details and parents’ mobile numbers, which will be collected and provided by all government schools, in its software.

However, only those parents will be provided login credentials who have signed consent forms. "After getting consents from the parents and guardians, the principals will compile the student details in an excel format and submit it to the PWD which will upload the details in the software," a source said. PTI AKM/GJS  GJS AQS
AQS

Tags

National Delhi Government Schools CCTV Cameras Installed Live Feed Video Footage Shared With Parents Individual Secured Login Credentials
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads