Delhi Government Announces Reforms To Speed Up Local Projects

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will now be able to use MLA and Chief Minister's development funds, a move aimed at cutting delays and improving transparency.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi's MCD can now directly use MLA and CM funds for local projects.

  • This reform aims to eliminate delays and speed up smaller development works.

  • A new payment system will give contractors 50% of project funds upfront.

The Delhi government has introduced significant reforms to its local development fund schemes to fast-track infrastructure projects, increase transparency, and solve payment issues, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday.  

Under the new changes to the Chief Minister Development Fund and the MLA Local Area Development Fund, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will now be authorized to carry out development projects, reported PTI. 

Previously, projects using these funds could only be executed by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department or the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation. 

CM Gupta stated that this old system often led to delays, especially for smaller projects, as the larger departments would prioritize major works. "With this change, minor development works will now be handled more swiftly by the municipal corporation," she said in a statement quoted PTI 

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta - PTI
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches Cleanliness Drive, Slams AAP Over Neglected Government Offices

BY Outlook News Desk

Reportedly, The government has also reformed the payment process to prevent financial hurdles for contractors. Indian express reported that a new system will see the first installment, 10% of the project's estimated cost, released when the project is approved. 

A second installment will bring the total upfront payment to 50% of the tender amount once necessary documents are submitted. The final 50% will be paid upon the completion of the work.

Gupta emphasized that this change will significantly cut down on payment delays for construction companies. 

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta - Photo: PTI
Kanwar Yatra: No Nuisance Will Be Tolerated, Says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

BY PTI

"From the day we assumed office, our priority has been to revive and accelerate development works," Gupta said. "During our review, it became evident that certain procedural changes could significantly speed up project execution." quotes Indian Express. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports LIVE Today, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball