Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Extends ED Custody Of Kavitha Till March 26

PTI
23 March 2024
BRS leader K Kavitha's ED custody extends Photo: PTI
A court here on Saturday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of BRS leader K Kavitha, an accused in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case, till March 26.

The ED has alleged that Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was a key member of the 'South Group' that has been accused of paying the AAP kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

In its plea seeking an extension of her custodial remand by five days, the federal probe agency said Kavitha was interrogated, confronted with statements of four people and questioned based on the findings during investigation.

She was also confronted with a forensic report showing formatting of her mobile phone data during the probe. Her cell phone data was being analysed, it said.

"During the search conducted at the premises of the arrestee (Kavitha) on March 15, a mobile device belonging to Meka Saran (her nephew) has been seized. He was called two times to appear before the investigation. However, he has failed to appear before the investigation," the plea said.

It said the investigation in the last week revealed that Saran was involved in the transfer or utilisation of the proceeds of crime.

"Since he is in possession of information relevant for investigation in the case and he is not cooperating with the investigation, Search is being conducted at his premises (in Hyderabad on Saturday)," the plea said.

It said Saran is a "close relative" of the Kavitha and that he was present in her house when ED conducted the raid.

"Some of the family business details, financials of the family business etc. were sought and she (Kavitha) said that she would inform her counsel/family member and the same information will be shared by them through mail," the plea said. But not a single detail was furnished to the ED, it said

"An application is also moved before this court for further interrogation of Sameer Mahendru, for getting the details of the said transfer/utilization of proceeds of crime (POC) by Meka Saran, and to ascertain the role of the arrestee," the remand application said.

It said Kavitha has to be interrogated on the recent findings.

During the proceedings, Kavitha's advocate Nitish Rana filed a bail plea following which the ED counsel said the Investigating Officer (IO) is "neck deep" in the case and the order on bail could be passed on the next date of hearing.

"Five days is enough for filing a reply to the bail. I am not pressing it," the advocate said.

Kavitha, 46, a Telangana Legislative Council member, was arrested by the central probe agency from her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on March 15.

