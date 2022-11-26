Delhi: Ex-Congress MLA Asif Khan Arrested For Abusing, Manhandling Policeman

Former Congress MLA Asif Khan has been arrested in Delhi for misbehaving and manhandling a policeman in Shaheen Bagh area.

Asif and his supporters allegedly misbehaved with a policeman on Friday. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet which shows Asif and his supporters abusing the policeman. At one point, the policeman is also seen being pushed forcefully.

Asif's daughter Ariba Khan is contesting the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls (MCD elections) as a Congress candidate. Delhi Police said the incident occured when Asif and his supporters, who gathered near a mosque at Shaheen Bagh, were asked by the officer not to do so without permission of the election commission.

दिल्ली के शाहीनबाग से पूर्व कांग्रेस विधायक और पार्षद आसिफ मोहम्मद खान ने सब इंस्पेक्टर अक्षय से बेहद बत्तमीजी की और धमकी दे रहे है, इनके सपोर्टर्स पुलिसकर्मी से धक्कामुक्की बत्तमीजी कर रहे है, वीडियो आज का है, आसिफ के खिलाफ आईपीसी 186, 353 के तहत FIR दर्ज हो गई है। pic.twitter.com/5lwqztUWxr — Abhay parashar (@abhayparashar) November 25, 2022

Asif was addressing a gathering of around 20-30 people when Sub-Inspector Akshay asked him if he had the permission to do so.

Asif Khan became "aggressive" and started "misbehaving" with him, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey.

Delhi Police said Asif, the main accused in the manhandling case, had been arrested. Two others named Minhaa and Saabir have been detained and their role was being examined. It added that raids are going on to arrest the remaining suspects who assaulted and misbehaved with the police officer.

On Friday night, Asif claimed that he reached the spot after learning that the AAP candidate in the MCD polls had used money to buy votes.

"When I opposed it, the local policemen tried to stop me from speaking the truth," he said.

On her part, Ariba had claimed that police personnel forcibly entered their house and dragged her father away. She further claimed that police personnel misbehaved with her as well and one of her fingers broke during the the alleged misbehaviour.

"They also snatched away our phones. The police personnel took away my father and their supporters also," said Ariba.

(With PTI inputs)