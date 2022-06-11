Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Environment Minister Calls For Joint Action Plan To Fight Air Pollution

The minister also said only 30 per cent of Delhi's pollution is generated locally and the rest comes from outside. Vehicular pollution is a challenge in Delhi.

Delhi Environment Minister Calls For Joint Action Plan To Fight Air Pollution
Air pollution is a major concern in the national capital.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 3:06 pm

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday asked the Centre to create a joint action plan to fight air pollution in the capital. The minister also said only 30 per cent of Delhi's pollution is generated locally and the rest comes from outside. "Vehicular pollution is a challenge in Delhi. We had earlier introduced CNG and now taken a conscious decision to move towards electric vehicles. All industrial units in the city have shifted to PNG," he said.

 Rai said the government is currently working on a mega tree plantation drive. "We're increasing green cover, making people aware, but a joint action plan through the Centre's intervention is the need of the hour," the minister said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Air Pollution Linked To Higher Risk Of Severe COVID-19: Study

1 in 3 Delhiites Feel Air Pollution Problem Will Be Resolved With AAP Forming Government In Punjab: Survey

Mumbai Police's 'Sunday Street' Initiative Brings Residents On Roads To Fight Air Pollution

Tags

National New Delhi Air Pollution Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai Vehicular Pollution Electric Vehicles CNG PNB Industrial Units Mega Tree Plantation Drive Public Awareness
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Prophet Muhammad Row: All That Happened In Islamic World And Reaction In India

Prophet Muhammad Row: All That Happened In Islamic World And Reaction In India

SL Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Preview, Streaming