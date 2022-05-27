Delhi Court Sentences Former Haryana CM OP Chautala To Four Years In Jail

A Delhi Court has awarded a four-year jail term to former Haryana Chief Minister OP Chautala in a disproportionate assets case along with a fine of Rs 50 lakh.

The court had last week convicted Chautala and said he had failed to satisfactorily show sources for his assets and income, which were calculated to be Rs 6.09 crore — 189.11 per cent of his known sources of income.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had filed the case against Chautala in 2005, accusing him of amassing assets disproportionate to his legitimate income between 1993-2006. The chargesheet was filed on March 26, 2010.

Chautala, while he was Haryana's Chief Minister during 1999-2005, accumulated immovable and movable assets disproportionate to his known lawful sources of income in his and his family members' names, in collusion with his family members and others, according to CBI's chargesheet.

While the CBI sought maximum punishment for Chautala, saying it would send a message to society, Chautala urged the court to grant him minimum punishment, citing medical ailments and old age.

