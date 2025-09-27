Delhi court grants bail to Gaganpreet Kaur in BMW accident case.
Finance ministry officer Navjot Singh died, his wife was critically injured.
FIR filed under BNS sections for rash driving and evidence tampering.
A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Gaganpreet Kaur, the key accused in the BMW accident case that killed a senior finance ministry official. Judicial Magistrate Ankit Garg allowed the bail plea, with a detailed order awaited, PTI reported.
Kaur, 38, has been accused of being behind the wheel of the BMW car that rammed into a two-wheeler ridden by Navjot Singh, 52, a deputy secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs. Singh’s wife, who was riding pillion, was grievously injured in the collision.
According to PTI, Singh, a resident of west Delhi’s Hari Nagar, succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the incident. The crash occurred on 14 September on Ring Road near the Delhi Cantonment Metro Station. Singh and his wife were returning home after visiting Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.
An FIR was registered in the matter under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125B (endangering life or personal safety of others), 105 and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)