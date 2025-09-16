BMW Crash: Driver Sent To Judicial Custody In Death Of Finance Ministry Official

Gaganpreet Kaur, accused in the fatal BMW crash that killed senior official Navjot Singh, sent to judicial custody; bail plea hearing on Sept 17

  • Gaganpreet Kaur, 38, was sent to two days' judicial custody by a Delhi court after being charged under culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

  • The family of deceased Navjot Singh alleged delay in medical aid and preferential treatment of the accused at a hospital owned by her relative, 19 km away from the accident site.

  • The court has issued notices to Delhi Police and the victim’s kin on Kaur's bail plea, seeking replies by September 17 when the matter will be heard.

Delhi court on Monday sent Gaganpreet Kaur, the woman allegedly behind the wheel of a BMW involved in a deadly crash, to two days of judicial custody. The accident claimed the life of Navjot Singh (52), a Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, and left his wife Sandeep Kaur seriously injured.

According to PTI, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon near Dhaula Kuan, when the BMW, carrying Kaur, her husband Parikshit Makkar, their two children, and a maid, allegedly hit the couple's motorcycle. The FIR states the vehicle rammed into the bike on Ring Road around 1:30 PM.

The vehicle was reportedly taken to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, over 19 km from the crash site, instead of a nearby medical facility. The hospital is allegedly linked to Kaur's family. This has drawn criticism and suspicion from the victim’s family, who alleged preferential treatment of the accused and neglect of the injured victims.

Appearing for the accused,as cited by PTI, Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa argued that her arrest was unnecessary, noting a 10-hour delay in filing the FIR, no custodial interrogation needed, and CCTV footage that allegedly supports her version of the accident.

The court has sought replies from Delhi Police and the victim’s family on the bail plea filed by Kaur. The next hearing is scheduled for September 17.

Kaur has been booked under multiple charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 105 of the BNS), rash driving, and disappearance of evidence. Police are also probing possible tampering of medical records related to her treatment at the hospital.

In her police statement, Sandeep Kaur said she begged the couple to take them to a nearby hospital as her husband lay unconscious, but was ignored. The accused claimed she panicked and drove to the hospital she was familiar with from previous visits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police investigations into the sequence of events, medical treatment records, and possible tampering are currently ongoing.

