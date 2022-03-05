Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Court Dismisses AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain's Bail Plea In Riots Cases

The court accepted the arguments advanced by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) N K Matta that there was sufficient material on record against the accused and the case of money laundering was made out against him.

Delhi Court Dismisses AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain's Bail Plea In Riots Cases
Delhi High Court

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 8:25 pm

A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed former AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain's bail plea in a money laundering case related to the February 2020 riots in the city's northeast. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat dismissed the bail plea, saying there was not enough ground to grant the relief to the accused. The court accepted the arguments advanced by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) N K Matta that there was sufficient material on record against the accused and the case of money laundering was made out against him. The SPP had also argued that there is sufficient evidence and witnesses to the effect that the accused was involved in the funding of riots. The accused distributed money to other accused persons for rioting and procuring the weapons, Matta told the court.


The defence counsel had claimed in the bail application that no case of money laundering was made out against his client. He had argued that the basis of the ED case was the alleged transaction of Rs 1.5 crore on fake and bogus invoices. He argued that only a case of GST was made out against him for transaction through fake and bogus invoices. The ED had registered the complaint against Hussain and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act based on a case filed by the Delhi police. Hussain was one of the prime accused in connection with the northeast riots in February 2020.

Related stories

UK Fast-Tracks Law For Quicker Sanctions On Russian Oligarchs Having Close Links With Putin

Modi Hails Sulabh International's Contribution To India's Cleanliness Movement

Another 137 Students Return To Gujarat From Ukraine, Number Rises To 752

PTI Inputs

Tags

National National AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain Special Public Prosecutor Enforcement Directorate AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain Riot Cases Delhi High Court Delhi Riots Tahir Hussain AAP: Aam Aadmi Party New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Friendship CUP UAE 2022: Celebrate Friendship With Cricket

Friendship CUP UAE 2022: Celebrate Friendship With Cricket

To Be Or NATO Be: Putin’s War On Ukraine Is Also A Western Creation

To Be Or NATO Be: Putin’s War On Ukraine Is Also A Western Creation