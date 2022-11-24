Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Court Defers Arguments In Money Laundering Case Against Jacqueline Fernandez

The actor, who was granted bail on November 15, also appeared before the court during the brief proceedings.

Jacqueline Fernandez at Patiala House court
Jacqueline Fernandez at Patiala House court Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 9:08 pm

A Delhi court on Thursday adjourned for December 12 arguments in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case against actor Jacqueline Fernandez, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and others. Special Judge Shailendra Malik adjourned the matter after the prosecution sought time to prepare arguments on the point of charge.

The actor, who was granted bail on November 15, also appeared before the court during the brief proceedings.

The court on August 31 had taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and asked Fernandez to appear before it.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

The ED's earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused. 

The documents, however, had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Court Reserves Order On Bail Of Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Till Friday

Jacqueline Fernandez Dodges Media, Enters Court Wearing Lawyer's Robe

Sukesh Chandrashekhar Rs 200 Crore Scam Case: Jacqueline Fernandez To Appear Before Delhi Court Today

Tags

National Money Laundering Case Jacqueline Fernandez Justice PMLA Jacqueline Fernandez New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13