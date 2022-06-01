Delhi BJP Leaders Demand Kejriwal's Resignation Over Water Woes

Delhi BJP leaders and party workers on Wednesday staged a massive protest at the Delhi Secretariat over water woes of the city residents. The protesters led by BJP MP Parvesh Verma also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

People in many parts of Delhi are deprived of water supply and Kejriwal is busy campaigning in other states and patting his own back by issuing advertisements, Verma said during the protest.

The protesters, carrying pitchers and bottles of dirty water, marched from IGI stadium to the secretariat where the chief minister and his cabinet members have offices, and raised slogans against the government. "A large number of people in Delhi are also getting supply of dirty and contaminated water that is causing illness," Verma said.

Several BJP leaders, including national vice president and in-charge of state unit Baijayant Panda, state president Adesh Gupta, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, attended the protest.

Panda alleged that Delhiites are realising that "false promises" of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are costing them dearly. "Kejriwal should either ensure supply of clean and safe water to Delhiites or step down," he said.

(With PTI inputs)