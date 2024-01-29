Delhi: Beating Retreat Ceremony Today, Traffic Advisory Issued | Check Details

The traffic police has advised commuters to consider alternative routes including Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road, and other alternate routes to reach their destinations. Besides, Connaught Place-bound buses will travel through Mandir Marg, Kali Ban Marg, GPO, Baba Kharak Singh Marg route. Buses from Connaught Place to India Gate will go through Minto Road, DDU Marg, IP Flyover, Ring Road, and Sarai Kale Khan. The buses from Mandi House and Feroz Shah Road will end at Shiva Stadium, returning through Kasturba Gandhi Marg or Barakhamba Road.