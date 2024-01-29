National

Delhi: Beating Retreat Ceremony Today, Traffic Advisory Issued | Check Details

Delhi Traffic Police has issued directions for the commuters in the national capital in view of the ceremony scheduled at Vijay Chowk.

Outlook Web Desk

January 29, 2024

Traffic restrictions have been put in place in Delhi on Monday for the Beating Retreat Ceremony.

The ceremony marks the conclusion of Republic Day celebrations. Delhi Traffic Police has issued directions for the commuters in the national capital in view of the ceremony scheduled at Vijay Chowk.

The traffic restrictions will be put in place from 2 pm to 9.30 pm to ensure smooth traffic flow and minimise inconvenience for the spectators at the event as well as commuters in Delhi. While the  Vijay Chowk has been closed for general traffic, the  restrictions will be put in place to Rafi Marg between Surehet Masjid and Krishi Bhawan; Rasina Road from Krishi Bhawan towards Vijay Chowk; Beyond Dara Shikoh Road, Krishna Menon Marg, and Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk; Kartavyapath between Vijay Chowk and "C" Hexagon.

The traffic police has advised commuters to consider alternative routes including Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road, and other alternate routes to reach their destinations. Besides, Connaught Place-bound buses will travel through Mandir Marg, Kali Ban Marg, GPO, Baba Kharak Singh Marg route. Buses from Connaught Place to India Gate will go through Minto Road, DDU Marg, IP Flyover, Ring Road, and Sarai Kale Khan. The buses from Mandi House and Feroz Shah Road will end at Shiva Stadium, returning through Kasturba Gandhi Marg or Barakhamba Road.

The parking for the spectators at Vijay Chowk will be available behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and "C" Hexagon after 7.00 pm. 

