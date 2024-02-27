National

Delhi Airport Gets Bomb Threat Call, Later Declared Hoax

"At around 5.15 am, a bomb threat call was received at IGI Airport regarding a flight from Delhi to Kolkata, which was scheduled to depart from IGI Airport," they said.

February 27, 2024

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport received a bomb threat call by an anonymous caller here on on Tuesday, police said. On enquiry, the threat was found to be a hoax, they said. 

An officer said during enquiry the call was found to be bogus. Necessary safety protocols were followed keeping in view the security of the passengers, he said.

