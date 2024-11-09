National

Delhi: 1 Dead After 2 Shootings Take Place In Kabir Nagar 10 Minutes Apart

While Nadeem (alias Bobby) and Shahnawaz received bullet injure in the first incident, nobody was harmed in the second.

A man was killed and another injured in two incidents of firing carried out by three people in separate areas of northeast Delhi within a span of 10 minutes, police said on Sunday.

The accused first fired at a person in Welcome's Kabir Nagar around 1 am, looted his scooty and rode it to a location in neighbouring Jyoti Nagar and fired at a house, according to a senior police officer.

Police said the two injured were taken to a hospital where Nadeem was declared dead, while Shahnawaz is recuperating, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Rakesh Paweriya said the three suspects have been apprehended and are being interrogated.

Police said they first received information about firing in Kabir Nagar and when a team was sent, it found three empty cartridges and a motorcycle lying on the roadside.

When they enquired about it, police found that the motorbike belonged to the accused who left it there and fled with the scooty that belonged to one of the victims.

Meanwhile, another PCR call was received at 1.26 am from neighbouring Jyoti Nagar area about firing at a house by three men on a scooty.

The caller, identified as Rahul, said the accused came on a scooty and opened fire at his house but no one was injured in the incident. Six empty and a live cartridge were found at the spot.

Another officer said the accused were later apprehended from the same area.

It is suspected that the accused had a financial dispute involving Rs 10,000 with Nadeem. They wanted to target him but Shahnawaz also received bullet injury in his leg as he was was standing nearby.

The accused are being further interrogated to ascertain the exact cause of shooting at both the places.

A murder case has been registered at the Welcome Police Station and an FIR has been registered in Jyoti Nagar as well.

