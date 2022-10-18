Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Defence Industry Organisations From India, UK Jointly Create Working Group

India and UK joint working group is part of an ongoing initiative between the two countries to strengthen the defence and security partnership through industrial collaboration, the high commission said.

Defence Expo 2022 in Gandhinagar
Defence Expo 2022 in Gandhinagar. Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 7:40 pm

Defence industry organisations from India and the UK have come together to create a new joint working group for more effective cooperation, the British high commission said on Tuesday. 

The initiative is supported by the UK government.

The inaugural meeting of the UK-India Defence Industry Joint Working Group was held on the sidelines of DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

The joint working group is part of an ongoing initiative between the two countries to strengthen the defence and security partnership through industrial collaboration, the high commission said.

The UK recently issued its first Open General Export License (OGEL) in the Indo-Pacific region to India, shortening delivery times for defence procurement.

"A stronger UK-India defence relationship is an essential element of the British and Indian governments' Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," British High Commissioner Alex Ellis said. 

"The British government and industry presence at DefExpo is further proof of this, as is our support for co-creation of next generation capabilities that will be fully owned by India," he said. 

Ellis said the UK supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitions of "Make in India, Make for the World."

Mark Goldsack, Director of UK Defence and Security Exports, said: "This is another step in the growing defence relations between the two countries, who are working to establish a portfolio of collaborative projects to support the development of new technologies and capabilities as agreed under the 2030 Roadmap."

He said the UK sees it is in its own interest that India becomes self-reliant in its defence needs. 

"The UK is a world leader in critical defence technologies such as jet engine developments and electric propulsion technology. We are keen to share this expertise with India supported by our respective industries," he said.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Visually told

Culture & Society

Must Read

