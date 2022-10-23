Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Deep Depression Intensifies Into Cyclone, Heading Toward Bangladesh

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Sunday evening that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm and is headed toward the Bangladesh coast.

Deep Depression Intensifies Into Cyclone, Heading Toward Bangladesh
Deep Depression Intensifies Into Cyclone, Heading Toward Bangladesh PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 8:44 pm

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm on Sunday evening, and is heading towards the Bangladesh coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The cyclone, named Sitrang by Thailand, is likely to make landfall between Tinkona island and Sandwip in Bangladesh on Tuesday morning, it said.

At 5.30 pm on Sunday, the cyclone was 580 km south of Sagar Island in West Bengal and 740 km south-southwest of Barisal in Bangladesh, it said.

Under its impact, parts of Odisha and West Bengal are likely to receive heavy rainfall, the IMD said.

Tags

National Depression Cyclone Bangladesh Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Bay Of Bengal Coastal Areas SOUTHWEST OF BARISAL Thailand

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics

Virat Kohli's All 11 Tattoos - How Do They Look Like, And The Meanings Explained

Virat Kohli's All 11 Tattoos - How Do They Look Like, And The Meanings Explained