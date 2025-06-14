The casualty count in the Gujarat plane crash might have exceeded the confirmed 241 fatalities. According to reports, 33 more bodies have been found who were likely individuals on the BJ Medical College campus in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area, including doctors, family members, students, staff, and local residents.
According to various media reports, including Times of India and MoneyControl, the confirmed death toll in the catastrophic Air India crash near Ahmedabad has risen to 279. This tragic incident, which unfolded on Thursday, June 12, has now become one of the deadliest aviation disasters in Indian history, claiming lives both in the air and on the ground.
Aftermath
In the immediate aftermath of the crash, officials confirmed 245 fatalities. However, as recovery efforts continued through Friday, an additional 29 bodies were discovered from the charred remains of the hostel building. As Moneycontrolreports, the updated death toll now stands at 279, comprising 241 individuals who were on the aircraft and 33 people on the ground. The ground casualties include medical students, kitchen staff, and residents of the hostel complex, many of whom were caught off guard during routine afternoon activities.
Intensity of Explosion
The intensity of the explosion, fuelled by over 120,000 litres of jet fuel, led to an inferno that engulfed the crash site and significantly complicated rescue and recovery operations. According to emergency officials quoted by AFP News Agency, the fire burned for hours, making it extremely difficult for teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire services, and forensic departments to safely enter the wreckage. By the time the flames were brought under control, much of the aircraft and the building it struck had been reduced to smouldering debris.
Identification of the Deceased
The process of identifying the deceased has proven to be an immense challenge. A total of 319 body parts, including both complete and partial human remains, have been recovered and sent for DNA analysis at forensic laboratories in Ahmedabad and Delhi. Due to the extent of the burns and the force of the crash, traditional identification methods proved insufficient. Authorities have requested relatives of missing persons to provide DNA samples to assist with the process, which is expected to take several days.
Among the passengers, the nationalities included 169 Indian citizens, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian, according to flight manifests cited in the report. As of Friday evening, only a small number of victims had been conclusively identified. Foreign consulates in India are coordinating with local authorities to support the identification and repatriation of their citizens.
The crash has sparked a high-level investigation spearheaded by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. A multi-agency committee has been constituted, including officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), and international experts from Boeing and General Electric—the manufacturers of the aircraft and its engines, respectively. The aircraft’s black box, which includes the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder, was recovered from the debris and has been sent for analysis to determine the exact cause of the incident.
While the official cause of the crash has yet to be determined, preliminary reports suggest that the aircraft experienced a rapid loss of altitude shortly after take-off. Investigators are examining whether mechanical failure, human error, or a combination of factors may have contributed to the tragedy. Until more conclusive findings emerge, the DGCA has ordered a temporary inspection of all Boeing 787 aircraft in Air India’s fleet as a precautionary measure.
The nation’s leadership responded swiftly to the disaster. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and later met with the families of victims at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. Expressing deep sorrow, he promised full government support in relief efforts and a thorough, transparent investigation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who also visited the site, described the scale of destruction as “unimaginable” and praised first responders for their courage in the face of such overwhelming conditions.
Air India, now under Tata Group ownership, has announced an immediate compensation of ₹1 crore (approximately $120,000) for the families of each deceased individual. The airline has also set up dedicated helplines and family assistance centres in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and London to provide legal, psychological, and logistical support to grieving families. Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, who visited the crash site and hospital, called the incident “an unspeakable tragedy” and vowed full cooperation with investigators.
British-Indian National Escapes; Sole Survivor
There was one remarkable survivor. Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 34-year-old British-Indian national seated near the emergency exit, managed to escape through a broken fuselage window moments before the fire spread. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is being questioned by investigators to piece together the final moments before the crash.
As families wait anxiously for DNA test results and the formal identification of their loved ones, the nation remains in mourning. Vigils have been held across the country, and memorial ceremonies are planned for the coming week. Flags are flying at half-mast as India comes to terms with a loss that transcends numbers.
According to reports, the disaster has not only highlighted the vulnerabilities in aviation safety but also raised urgent questions about emergency preparedness in urban settings. With 279 lives lost, the Ahmedabad crash serves as a grim reminder of how a few moments can change countless lives forever.