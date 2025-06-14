National

Death Toll Rises in Ahmedabad Plane Crash

With 33 more bodies recovered today, the death toll of the Ahmedabad plane crash has risen to 279

People wait outside the autopsy room of a hospital near the Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad
People wait outside the autopsy room of a hospital near the Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon

The casualty count in the Gujarat plane crash might have exceeded the confirmed 241 fatalities. According to reports, 33 more bodies have been found who were likely individuals on the BJ Medical College campus in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area, including doctors, family members, students, staff, and local residents.

According to various media reports, including Times of India and MoneyControl, the confirmed death toll in the catastrophic Air India crash near Ahmedabad has risen to 279. This tragic incident, which unfolded on Thursday, June 12, has now become one of the deadliest aviation disasters in Indian history, claiming lives both in the air and on the ground.

Aftermath

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, officials confirmed 245 fatalities. However, as recovery efforts continued through Friday, an additional 29 bodies were discovered from the charred remains of the hostel building. As Moneycontrolreports, the updated death toll now stands at 279, comprising 241 individuals who were on the aircraft and 33 people on the ground. The ground casualties include medical students, kitchen staff, and residents of the hostel complex, many of whom were caught off guard during routine afternoon activities.

Victims' families in turmoil - null
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: An Agonising Wait For The Families Of Crash Victims

BY Swati Subhedar

Intensity of Explosion

The intensity of the explosion, fuelled by over 120,000 litres of jet fuel, led to an inferno that engulfed the crash site and significantly complicated rescue and recovery operations. According to emergency officials quoted by AFP News Agency, the fire burned for hours, making it extremely difficult for teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire services, and forensic departments to safely enter the wreckage. By the time the flames were brought under control, much of the aircraft and the building it struck had been reduced to smouldering debris.

Identification of the Deceased

The process of identifying the deceased has proven to be an immense challenge. A total of 319 body parts, including both complete and partial human remains, have been recovered and sent for DNA analysis at forensic laboratories in Ahmedabad and Delhi. Due to the extent of the burns and the force of the crash, traditional identification methods proved insufficient. Authorities have requested relatives of missing persons to provide DNA samples to assist with the process, which is expected to take several days.

Among the passengers, the nationalities included 169 Indian citizens, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian, according to flight manifests cited in the report. As of Friday evening, only a small number of victims had been conclusively identified. Foreign consulates in India are coordinating with local authorities to support the identification and repatriation of their citizens.

The crash has sparked a high-level investigation spearheaded by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. A multi-agency committee has been constituted, including officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), and international experts from Boeing and General Electric—the manufacturers of the aircraft and its engines, respectively. The aircraft’s black box, which includes the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder, was recovered from the debris and has been sent for analysis to determine the exact cause of the incident.

While the official cause of the crash has yet to be determined, preliminary reports suggest that the aircraft experienced a rapid loss of altitude shortly after take-off. Investigators are examining whether mechanical failure, human error, or a combination of factors may have contributed to the tragedy. Until more conclusive findings emerge, the DGCA has ordered a temporary inspection of all Boeing 787 aircraft in Air India’s fleet as a precautionary measure.

The nation’s leadership responded swiftly to the disaster. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and later met with the families of victims at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. Expressing deep sorrow, he promised full government support in relief efforts and a thorough, transparent investigation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who also visited the site, described the scale of destruction as “unimaginable” and praised first responders for their courage in the face of such overwhelming conditions.

Air India, now under Tata Group ownership, has announced an immediate compensation of ₹1 crore (approximately $120,000) for the families of each deceased individual. The airline has also set up dedicated helplines and family assistance centres in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and London to provide legal, psychological, and logistical support to grieving families. Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, who visited the crash site and hospital, called the incident “an unspeakable tragedy” and vowed full cooperation with investigators.

Family of victims are desperately searching for their loved ones post Ahmedabad plane crash - Dinesh Parab
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: One Family Searched For A Loved One; Others Fled For Their Lives

BY Jinit Parmar

British-Indian National Escapes; Sole Survivor 

There was one remarkable survivor. Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 34-year-old British-Indian national seated near the emergency exit, managed to escape through a broken fuselage window moments before the fire spread. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is being questioned by investigators to piece together the final moments before the crash.

As families wait anxiously for DNA test results and the formal identification of their loved ones, the nation remains in mourning. Vigils have been held across the country, and memorial ceremonies are planned for the coming week. Flags are flying at half-mast as India comes to terms with a loss that transcends numbers.

According to reports, the disaster has not only highlighted the vulnerabilities in aviation safety but also raised urgent questions about emergency preparedness in urban settings. With 279 lives lost, the Ahmedabad crash serves as a grim reminder of how a few moments can change countless lives forever.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Bavuma Grit, Markram Ton Put Proteas On Brink Of Historic Win
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Emma Raducanu Vs Zheng Qinwen, Queen's Club: Olympic Gold Medallist Cruises Into Semi-Finals
  2. Stuttgart Open 2025: Zverev Sets Up Semi-Final Clash With Shelton After Beating Nakashima
  3. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  4. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  5. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Black Box Recovered; Gujarat Governor Visits Late Former CM Vijay Rupani's Residence
  2. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  3. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  4. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: One Family Searched For A Loved One; Others Fled For Their Lives
  5. Air India Plane Crash: 'Still Don't Know How I Escaped', Says Lone Survivor Vishwaskumar Ramesh
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  2. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  3. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  4. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
World News
  1. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  2. Israel Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites, Risks Escalating Full-Scale War
  3. Benjamin Netanyahu Dials PM Modi, Briefs On Situation With Iran; India Shares Concerns
  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  5. Israel-Iran Conflict Diverts 16 Flights : How Is The Indian Air Travel Affected by Iran's Airspace Closure ?
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Medical Fraternity Remains Shell-shocked Over Doctors' Deaths
  2. Israel Iran Showdown Escalates; Fuels Nuclear Weapons Fear
  3. NEET UG 2025 Results To Be Declared Today, How To Check?
  4. Death Toll Rises in Ahmedabad Plane Crash
  5. Daily Horoscope for June 14, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Gemini, Scorpio, and Pisces
  6. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  7. SC Seeks Karnataka Govt's Response To Plea Seeking Protection From Threats Against Screening Of Thug Life
  8. Weekly Horoscope For June 15th To June 21st: Dive Into Detailed Astrological Insights For Each Zodiac Sign