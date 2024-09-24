Day In Pics: September 24 2024

Security personnel keep vigil as polling officials check EVMs and other election material before leaving for their respective polling stations for the second phase of J & K Assembly polls, in Nowshera area of Rajouri district, J&K.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi offers prayers during her visit at the Hanuman temple at Connaught Place, in New Delhi.
Chess Grandmaster D Gukesh being welcomed upon his arrival at the Chennai Airport after winning the gold medal at the 45th Chess Olympiad, in Chennai
A goods train derails at Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri.
Indian Navy's frontline stealth frigate, INS Talwar, arrived in Mombasa, Kenya. The visit aims to strengthen ties further and reaffirm India's commitment to constructive collaboration and mutual growth.
Body of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde is brought to the JJ Hospital for postmortem, in Mumbai.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi recites the 'Hanuman Chalisa' during her visit at the Hanuman temple at Connaught Place, in New Delhi.