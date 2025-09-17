Day In Pics: September 17, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the public on his arrival to lay the foundation stone of the PM Mitra Park, at Bhensola village in Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district, in Madhya Pradesh.
Former Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki arrives at the District Court, Kanpur Nagar, from Maharajganj Central Jail for a hearing in a Gangster Act case, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
In this image posted on Sept. 17, 2025, BJP MP Anurag Thakur with others during a visit to a disaster-hit area after heavy rainfall at Dharampur Assembly constituency, in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh.
Sanitation workers, along with the district administration and police personnel, take part in a cleanliness drive at Kedarnath Dham as part of the 'Swachhta Pakhwada' campaign, organised by Sulabh International Social Service Organisation, in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand.
Pilgrims chant religious slogans as they arrive to proceed for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, at Darshani Deodi, Katra, in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir.
People make effigy of 'Ravana' as part of preparations ahead of the 'Dussehra' festival, in Jammu.
Members of Indian Youth Congress stage a 'Naukri Chor, Gaddi Chod' protest against the BJP-led central government over the issue of unemployment, in New Delhi.