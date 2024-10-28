Day In Pics: October 28, 2024

Former MP and BJP leader Preneet Kaur, BJP Mahila Morcha Punjab President Jai Inder Kaur with pothers during a hunger strike along with family of Sarabjeet Singh, who was injured in the recent Sanaur violence, in Patiala.
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray during the nomination filing of his son and party candidate Amit Thakeray for Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during a public meeting after the nomination filing of alliance candidate Sanjay Prasad Yadav ahead of the state Assembly elections, in Godda district of Jharkhand.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez prior to a meeting at the Lukshmi Vilas Palace, in Vadodara, Gujarat.
Indian Coast Guard DG S Paramesh and Priya Paramesh at the launch of indigenously build Fast Patrol Vessels Adamya and Akshar, in Goa.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal participates in the nomination process of MVA candidate Yogesh Sagar, in Mumbai.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on his way to file nomination from Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency, ahead of Assembly polls, in Thane.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attends the nomination procession of BJP candidate Sanjay Kelkar ahead of Assembly polls, in Thane, Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during a meeting with India-Spain business delegation, in Vadodara, Gujarat.
People shop for Diwali festival at a market, in Navi Mumbai.
Army jawans during a search operation after a terror attack in Batal area of Akhnoor Sector, J & K.
Congress leaders Alka Lamba, Rajesh Lilothia and others at the launch of the 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' at the Constitution Club in New Delhi.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Ajit Pawar files his nomination from Baramati seat for Assembly polls, in Pune.
Police personnel stand guard during a search operation after a terror attack in Batal area of Akhnoor Sector, J & K.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during inauguration of the TATA Aircraft Complex, in Vadodara, Gujarat.
Festive rush seen ahead of the Diwali festival, at the railway station Patna.