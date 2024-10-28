National

Day In Pics: October 28, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 28, 2024

Preneet Kaur on dharna
Preneet Kaur on dharna | Photo: PTI

Former MP and BJP leader Preneet Kaur, BJP Mahila Morcha Punjab President Jai Inder Kaur with pothers during a hunger strike along with family of Sarabjeet Singh, who was injured in the recent Sanaur violence, in Patiala.

2/16
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray during Nomination filing for Maha assembly polls
Nomination filing for Maha assembly polls | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray during the nomination filing of his son and party candidate Amit Thakeray for Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai.

3/16
Jharkhand polls: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
Jharkhand polls: Hemant Soren and Tejashwi Yadav campaign | Photo: PTI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during a public meeting after the nomination filing of alliance candidate Sanjay Prasad Yadav ahead of the state Assembly elections, in Godda district of Jharkhand.

4/16
PM Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez in Vadodara, Gujarat
PM Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez in Vadodara | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez prior to a meeting at the Lukshmi Vilas Palace, in Vadodara, Gujarat.

5/16
Launch of Fast Patrol Vessels Adamya and Akshar in Goa
Launch of Fast Patrol Vessels Adamya and Akshar | Photo: PTI
Indian Coast Guard DG S Paramesh and Priya Paramesh at the launch of indigenously build Fast Patrol Vessels Adamya and Akshar, in Goa.

6/16
Union Minister Piyush Goyal during Nomination filing for Maha Assembly polls
Nomination filing for Maha Assembly polls | Photo: PTI
Union Minister Piyush Goyal participates in the nomination process of MVA candidate Yogesh Sagar, in Mumbai.

7/16
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde files nominations
Eknath Shinde files nominations | Photo: PTI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on his way to file nomination from Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency, ahead of Assembly polls, in Thane.

8/16
Maha Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at nomination procession of BJP candidate
Fadnavis at nomination procession of BJP candidate | Photo: PTI
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attends the nomination procession of BJP candidate Sanjay Kelkar ahead of Assembly polls, in Thane, Mumbai.

9/16
PM Narendra Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez in Vadodara
PM Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez in Vadodara | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during a meeting with India-Spain business delegation, in Vadodara, Gujarat.

10/16
Diwali shopping in Navi Mumbai
Diwali shopping in Navi Mumbai | Photo: PTI
People shop for Diwali festival at a market, in Navi Mumbai.

11/16
Terror attack in Akhnoor Sector, J & K
Terror attack in Akhnoor | Photo: PTI
Army jawans during a search operation after a terror attack in Batal area of Akhnoor Sector, J & K.

12/16
Delhi Nyay Yatra launch
Delhi Nyay Yatra launch | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Congress leaders Alka Lamba, Rajesh Lilothia and others at the launch of the 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' at the Constitution Club in New Delhi.

13/16
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Ajit Pawar files nominations
Ajit Pawar files nominations | Photo: PTI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Ajit Pawar files his nomination from Baramati seat for Assembly polls, in Pune.

14/16
Terror attack in Batal area of Akhnoor
Terror attack in Batal area of Akhnoor | Photo: PTI
Police personnel stand guard during a search operation after a terror attack in Batal area of Akhnoor Sector, J & K.

15/16
PM Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez in Vadodara at TATA Aircraft Complex
PM Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez in Vadodara | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during inauguration of the TATA Aircraft Complex, in Vadodara, Gujarat.

16/16
Diwali festival: Heavy rush at Patna railway station
Heavy rush at Patna railway station | Photo: PTI
Festive rush seen ahead of the Diwali festival, at the railway station Patna.

