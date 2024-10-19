National

Day In Pics: October 19, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 19, 2024

Arvind Kejriwal meets Satyendar Jain
Arvind Kejriwal meets Satyendar Jain | Photo: PTI

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal meets former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain after the latter was released on bail, in New Delhi.

CJI at conference in Goa
CJI at conference in Goa | Photo: PTI
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud addresses the 1st SCAORA International Legal Conference, in Panaji, Goa.

IND Vs NZ 1st Test: 4th Day_Sarfaraz Khan
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: 4th Day | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India's Sarfaraz Khan celebrates his century during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

Dharmendra Pradhan meets Nayab Singh Saini
Dharmendra Pradhan meets Nayab Singh Saini | Photo: PTI
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during a meeting.

Jharkhand polls: Hemant Soren meets CPI (ML) leaders
Jharkhand polls: Hemant Soren meets CPI (ML) leaders | Photo: PTI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with CPI (ML) leaders Vinod Singh, Arup Chatterjee and Bablu Mahato during a meeting ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi.

Accident in Mumbai
Accident in Mumbai | Photo: PTI
People gather near damaged vehicles after a collision between an auto rickshaw and a truck, resulting into multiple accident, in Mumbai.

Satyendar Jain addresses media
Satyendar Jain addresses media | Photo: PTI
Former Delhi Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain speaks to the media a day after he was released on bail, in New Delhi.

Parents protest over minors assault at Noida school
Parents protest over minor's assault at Noida school | Photo: PTI
Parents gather outside the gate of a Noida school in protest over the alleged sexual assault of a minor at the school, in Noida, UP.

Breast health awareness campaign in Chennai
Breast health awareness campaign in Chennai | Photo: PTI
DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi during a walkathon titled 'Men in Pink', an initiative by Apollo Cancer Centres & Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, to highlight men's role in breast health awareness among women, at Besant Nagar – Beach in Chennai.

Security measures for Kashmir Marathon 2024
Security measures for Kashmir Marathon 2024 | Photo: PTI
Security personnel keep vigil during high alert following the killing of a non-local labourer, on the eve of the Kashmir Marathon 2024, in Srinagar.

Locals vacate illegal properties in Bahraich
Locals vacate illegal properties in Bahraich | Photo: PTI
Locals outside an empty shop after public works department (PWD) pasted notices on the properties of several people asking them to remove any illegal construction and warning of action, in violence-hit Maharajganj area of Bahraich, UP.

