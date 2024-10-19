Day In Pics: October 19, 2024

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal meets former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain after the latter was released on bail, in New Delhi.
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud addresses the 1st SCAORA International Legal Conference, in Panaji, Goa.
India's Sarfaraz Khan celebrates his century during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during a meeting.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with CPI (ML) leaders Vinod Singh, Arup Chatterjee and Bablu Mahato during a meeting ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi.
People gather near damaged vehicles after a collision between an auto rickshaw and a truck, resulting into multiple accident, in Mumbai.
Former Delhi Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain speaks to the media a day after he was released on bail, in New Delhi.
Parents gather outside the gate of a Noida school in protest over the alleged sexual assault of a minor at the school, in Noida, UP.
DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi during a walkathon titled 'Men in Pink', an initiative by Apollo Cancer Centres & Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, to highlight men's role in breast health awareness among women, at Besant Nagar – Beach in Chennai.
Security personnel keep vigil during high alert following the killing of a non-local labourer, on the eve of the Kashmir Marathon 2024, in Srinagar.
Locals outside an empty shop after public works department (PWD) pasted notices on the properties of several people asking them to remove any illegal construction and warning of action, in violence-hit Maharajganj area of Bahraich, UP.