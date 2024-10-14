Day In Pics: October 14, 2024

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Dy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis at an Annapurna Yojana event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren distributes appointment letters to the newly appointed Community Health Officers (CHO), in Ranchi.
Devotees immerse an idol of goddess Durga at the end of the Durga Puja festival, in Nadia.
A woman purchases earthen lamps (Diya) from a roadside vendor, in Bikaner.
Devotees take bath at Har Ki Pouri, in Haridwar. The main stream of Ganga has been closed at Har Ki Pauri from October 12 to November 3 for the annual repair and cleaning work.
Devotees carry palanquin of deities during the 2nd day of International Dussehra festival, in Kullu.
Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) chief and Assam minister Atul Bora with other leaders during the party's foundation day celebrations, in Dibrugarh district, Assam.
Indian Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Players of Vidarbha and Andhra greet each other at the end of their Ranji Trophy cricket match, in Nagpur. Vidarbha won the match.