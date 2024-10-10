Day In Pics: October 10, 2024

Mumbai: People pay homage to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai. Former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata, 86, died at a Mumbai hospital Wednesday night.
CM Atishi at work at her new residence in New Delhi.
Bollywood actors Kajol Devgn, Rani Mukerji and Tanishaa at a community puja 'pandal' during the 'Durga Puja' festival celebrations, in Mumbai.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das with others while paying homage to business leader Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai. Former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata, 86, died at a Mumbai hospital Wednesday night.
Surajpal alias Bhole Baba arrives to appear before a three-member judicial commission probing the July 2 stampede at his Hathras congregation, in Lucknow.
Bollywood actors Rani Mukerji and Tanishaa visit a community puja 'pandal' during the 'Durga Puja' festival celebrations, in Mumbai.
Hindu devotees perform banana tree bath rituals at the bank of the Ganga River during Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata, West Bengal. The festival commemorates the slaying of a demon king by goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil.