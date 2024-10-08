Day In Pics: October 08, 2024

People watch TVs for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election results at a showroom, in Gurugram.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visits an exhibition during the closing ceremony of Wildlife Week, in Shimla.
A Puja pandal during the Durga Puja festival, in Siliguri.
Trainee and Junior Doctors who are on hunger strike in protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder incident, near Siliguri.
Wrestler and Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat celebrates her win in Haryana Assembly polls, in Jind.
Artists dressed as Hindu deities Ram, Lakshman and Sita during a Dussehra festival procession, in Prayagraj.
Artists prepare an effigy of the demon king Ravana for the upcoming Dussehra festival, in Prayagraj.
People ride two-wheelers on a road amid rain, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Doctors during their hunger strike over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
National Conference candidate Ahsan Pardesi celebrates with supporters after his victory from Lal Chowk constituency in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar.
A Durga puja pandal made up of earthen pots and bamboos, in Guwahati.
Supporters of Congress and National Conference (NC) celebrate as the Congress-NC alliance leads during the counting of votes of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, in J&K.
BJP workers celebrate as the party leads during the counting of votes of Haryana Assembly elections, in Ambala district, Haryana.