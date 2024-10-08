National

Day In Pics: October 08, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 08, 2024

Assembly election results day: People at TV showroom | Photo: PTI

People watch TVs for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election results at a showroom, in Gurugram.

Wildlife Week closing ceremony
Wildlife Week closing ceremony | Photo: PTI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visits an exhibition during the closing ceremony of Wildlife Week, in Shimla.

Durga Puja in Siliguri
Durga Puja in Siliguri | Photo: PTI
A Puja pandal during the Durga Puja festival, in Siliguri.

Hunger strike of Kolkata doctors
Hunger strike of Kolkata doctors | Photo: PTI
Trainee and Junior Doctors who are on hunger strike in protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder incident, near Siliguri.

Haryana polls results: Vinesh Phogat wins
Haryana polls results: Vinesh Phogat wins | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Wrestler and Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat celebrates her win in Haryana Assembly polls, in Jind.

Dussehra procession in Prayagraj
Dussehra procession in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI
Artists dressed as Hindu deities Ram, Lakshman and Sita during a Dussehra festival procession, in Prayagraj.

Preparations for Dussehra
Preparations for Dussehra | Photo: PTI
Artists prepare an effigy of the demon king Ravana for the upcoming Dussehra festival, in Prayagraj.

Weather: Rain in Kolkata
Weather: Rain in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
People ride two-wheelers on a road amid rain, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Hunger strike of Kolkata doctors
Hunger strike of Kolkata doctors | Photo: PTI
Doctors during their hunger strike over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

J&K polls: Ahsan Pardesi of NC wins
J&K polls: Ahsan Pardesi of NC wins | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
National Conference candidate Ahsan Pardesi celebrates with supporters after his victory from Lal Chowk constituency in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar.

Durga puja pandal in Guwahati
Durga puja pandal in Guwahati | Photo: PTI
A Durga puja pandal made up of earthen pots and bamboos, in Guwahati.

J&K polls: Congress & NC supporters celebrate
J&K polls: Congress & NC supporters celebrate | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
Supporters of Congress and National Conference (NC) celebrate as the Congress-NC alliance leads during the counting of votes of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, in J&K.

Haryana polls: BJP workers celebrate
Haryana polls: BJP workers celebrate | Photo: PTI
BJP workers celebrate as the party leads during the counting of votes of Haryana Assembly elections, in Ambala district, Haryana.

