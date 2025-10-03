National

Day In Pics: October 03, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 03, 2025

Security beefed up in Bareilly
Security beefed up in Bareilly | Photo: PTI

Bareilly: Police personnel stand guard in a sensitive area in view of Friday prayers, a week after clashes between police and locals, in Bareilly.

2/12
IAF press conference
IAF press conference | Photo: AP/Atul Yadav

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.

3/12
World Para Athletics Championships 2025
World Para Athletics Championships 2025 | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Silver medallist India's Dharambir poses for photographs during the presentation ceremony of the Men's Club Throw F51 event at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi.

4/12
First auto freight train delivers 116 Maruti Vehicles to Kashmir
First auto freight train delivers 116 Maruti Vehicles to Kashmir | Photo: PTI

A security official stands guard during the arrival of the first train carrying 116 vehicles from Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant, in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir.

5/12
Rahul Gandhi praises Indian motorcycle brands presence in Colombia
Rahul Gandhi praises Indian motorcycle brands' presence in Colombia | Photo: @RahulGandhi/X via PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi poses for a photograph in Colombia. Rahul Gandhi praises the presence of Bajaj, Hero and TVS motorcycle brands in Colombia via his social media account on X.

6/12
FM Nirmala Sitharaman at Kautilya Economic Conclave 2025
FM Nirmala Sitharaman at Kautilya Economic Conclave 2025 | Photo: @nsitharamanoffc via PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers the inaugural address at the Kautilya Economic Conclave 2025 on the theme 'Seeking Prosperity in Turbulent Times', in New Delhi.

7/12
13 drown in yamuna during Durga Puja in Agra
13 drown in yamuna during Durga Puja in Agra | Photo: PTI

Rescue operations continue after thirteen young men drown in the Yamuna River at Kheragarh during Durga Puja immersion, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

8/12
ILT20 Season 4 auction in Dubai
ILT20 Season 4 auction in Dubai | Photo: @ADKRiders/X via PTI

Knight Riders Sports Group CFO & COO Saloni Ganesh during player acquisitions for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) at the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) Season 4 auction, in Dubai.

9/12
Government Shutdown
Government Shutdown | Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein

House Speaker Mike Johnson R-La., gestures as, from left, House Republican Caucus Chair Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., attend a press conference at Johnson's office in the Capitol in Washington.

10/12
Philippines Earthquake
Philippines Earthquake | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

Residents stay outside their homes for fear of aftershocks at earthquake-hit Bogo city, Cebu Province, Central Philippines.

11/12
Oil Refinery Fire LA
Oil Refinery Fire LA | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope

Flames rise from the Chevron refinery in El Segundo, California.

12/12
Indonesia School Collapse
Indonesia School Collapse | Photo: BASARNAS via AP

In this photo released by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), rescuers search for victims of a collapsed building at an Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo, East Java, Indonesia.

