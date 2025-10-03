Day In Pics: October 03, 2025

Bareilly: Police personnel stand guard in a sensitive area in view of Friday prayers, a week after clashes between police and locals, in Bareilly.
Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.
Silver medallist India's Dharambir poses for photographs during the presentation ceremony of the Men's Club Throw F51 event at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi.
A security official stands guard during the arrival of the first train carrying 116 vehicles from Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant, in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi poses for a photograph in Colombia. Rahul Gandhi praises the presence of Bajaj, Hero and TVS motorcycle brands in Colombia via his social media account on X.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers the inaugural address at the Kautilya Economic Conclave 2025 on the theme 'Seeking Prosperity in Turbulent Times', in New Delhi.
Rescue operations continue after thirteen young men drown in the Yamuna River at Kheragarh during Durga Puja immersion, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.
Knight Riders Sports Group CFO & COO Saloni Ganesh during player acquisitions for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) at the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) Season 4 auction, in Dubai.
House Speaker Mike Johnson R-La., gestures as, from left, House Republican Caucus Chair Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., attend a press conference at Johnson's office in the Capitol in Washington.
Residents stay outside their homes for fear of aftershocks at earthquake-hit Bogo city, Cebu Province, Central Philippines.
Flames rise from the Chevron refinery in El Segundo, California.
In this photo released by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), rescuers search for victims of a collapsed building at an Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo, East Java, Indonesia.