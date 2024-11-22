National

Day In Pics: November 22, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for November 22, 2024

Jharkhand polls: Security outside strong room
Jharkhand polls: Security outside strong room | Photo: PTI

Security personnel stands guard near strong room on the eve of the counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Kiren Rijiju in Arunachal Pradesh
Kiren Rijiju in Arunachal Pradesh | Photo: PTI
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju during his visit to Napangphung, the proposed district headquarter of the recently created Bichom district, in Arunachal Pradesh.

Obaidur Rahman joins Jan Suraaj party
Obaidur Rahman joins Jan Suraaj party | Photo: PTI
Educationist and social worker Obaidur Rahman with Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor as he joins the party, in Patna.

BSFs AIDS awareness bike rally in Agartala
BSF's AIDS awareness bike rally in Agartala | Photo: PTI
BSF personnel take part in an AIDS awareness bike rally, in Agartala.

Weather: Smog in Ajmer
Weather: Smog in Ajmer | Photo: PTI
The city is seen shrouded in smog on a cold winter morning, in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

A Coppersmith Barbet nibbles on a fruit
A Coppersmith Barbet nibbles on a fruit | Photo: PTI
A Coppersmith Barbet nibbles on a fruit, in Nadia, West Bengal.

PM Modi in Guyana
PM Modi in Guyana | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with others during his visit to the Indian Arrival Monument at the Monument Gardens, in Georgetown, Guyana.

7th Convocation of IGDTUW in Delhi
7th Convocation of IGDTUW in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
Delhi Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chief Minister Atishi and others during the 7th Convocation of the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), in New Delhi.

International Conference of Chief Justices of the World
International Conference of Chief Justices of the World | Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Dr. Jagdish Gandhi, founder of City Montessori School during the inauguration of the 25th International Conference of Chief Justices of the World on Article 51 of the Indian Constitution, organised by the school in Lucknow.

Security tightened amid Sambhal mosque controversy
Security tightened amid Sambhal mosque controversy | Photo: PTI
A lane barricaded after security was heightened ahead of Friday prayers amid the ongoing controversy regarding the Jama Masjid, in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. The mosque was surveyed on Tuesday on the court orders after a petition claimed that the structure was originally the site of an ancient temple significant to the Hindu faith.

Security in different parts of Manipur
Security in different parts of Manipur | Photo: PTI
Security personnel during a search operation in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur.

AAP launches Revdi Par Charcha campaign
AAP launches 'Revdi Par Charcha' campaign | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal with party leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, Raghav Chadha, Satyendar Jain and others during the launch of 'Revdi Par Charcha' campaign ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi.

Manipur Minister attempts to protect house from mob attack
Manipur Minister attempts to protect house from mob attack | Photo: PTI
Barbed wire fence and iron nets constructed around the ancestral house of Manipur Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution Minister L Susindro Meitei for protection from mob attack, in Imphal East district of Manipur.

Weather: Fog in Patna
Weather: Fog in Patna | Photo: PTI
Commuters amid low-visibility due to fog, in Patna.

