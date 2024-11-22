Day In Pics: November 22, 2024

Security personnel stands guard near strong room on the eve of the counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju during his visit to Napangphung, the proposed district headquarter of the recently created Bichom district, in Arunachal Pradesh.
Educationist and social worker Obaidur Rahman with Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor as he joins the party, in Patna.
BSF personnel take part in an AIDS awareness bike rally, in Agartala.
The city is seen shrouded in smog on a cold winter morning, in Ajmer, Rajasthan.
A Coppersmith Barbet nibbles on a fruit, in Nadia, West Bengal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with others during his visit to the Indian Arrival Monument at the Monument Gardens, in Georgetown, Guyana.
Delhi Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chief Minister Atishi and others during the 7th Convocation of the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), in New Delhi.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Dr. Jagdish Gandhi, founder of City Montessori School during the inauguration of the 25th International Conference of Chief Justices of the World on Article 51 of the Indian Constitution, organised by the school in Lucknow.
A lane barricaded after security was heightened ahead of Friday prayers amid the ongoing controversy regarding the Jama Masjid, in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. The mosque was surveyed on Tuesday on the court orders after a petition claimed that the structure was originally the site of an ancient temple significant to the Hindu faith.
Security personnel during a search operation in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur.
AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal with party leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, Raghav Chadha, Satyendar Jain and others during the launch of 'Revdi Par Charcha' campaign ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi.
Barbed wire fence and iron nets constructed around the ancestral house of Manipur Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution Minister L Susindro Meitei for protection from mob attack, in Imphal East district of Manipur.
Commuters amid low-visibility due to fog, in Patna.