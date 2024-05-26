Day In Pics: May 26, 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, party leader Rajeev Shukla, party candidate from Shimla constituency Vinod Sultanpuri and others during a rally at Nahan for the Lok Sabha elections, in Sirmaur district.
Security officials stand guard at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport as sandbags are placed ahead of Cyclone Remal's landfall, in Kolkata. Kolkata Airport authorities have decided to suspend flight operations for 21 hours from noon on Sunday due to the anticipated impact of the cyclone. This will affect 394 flights, both domestic and international.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi speaks during 'Nari Nyay Sammelan' as part of campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in Patiala.
New Delhi: View of a residential building where a fire broke out, at Krishna Nagar area in East Delhi. At least three people were killed, according to officials.
BJP supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Mirzapur.
Homeless people take a rest under a bridge on a hot summer day, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Ghosi in Mau district.