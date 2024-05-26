National

Day In Pics: May 26, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 26, 2024

Rahul Gandhi campaigns for LS polls in HP Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, party leader Rajeev Shukla, party candidate from Shimla constituency Vinod Sultanpuri and others during a rally at Nahan for the Lok Sabha elections, in Sirmaur district.

1/6
Flights suspended ahead of Cyclone Remal in Kolkata
Flights suspended ahead of Cyclone Remal in Kolkata Photo: PTI

Security officials stand guard at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport as sandbags are placed ahead of Cyclone Remal's landfall, in Kolkata. Kolkata Airport authorities have decided to suspend flight operations for 21 hours from noon on Sunday due to the anticipated impact of the cyclone. This will affect 394 flights, both domestic and international.

2/6
Priyanka Gandhi campaigns in Punjab
Priyanka Gandhi campaigns in Punjab Photo: PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi speaks during 'Nari Nyay Sammelan' as part of campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in Patiala.

3/6
Fire at building in Delhis Krishna Nagar
Fire at building in Delhi's Krishna Nagar Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

New Delhi: View of a residential building where a fire broke out, at Krishna Nagar area in East Delhi. At least three people were killed, according to officials.

4/6
PM campaigns for LS polls
PM campaigns for LS polls Photo: PTI

BJP supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Mirzapur.

5/6
Hot summer day
Hot summer day Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Homeless people take a rest under a bridge on a hot summer day, in New Delhi.

6/6
PM campaigns in UP
PM campaigns in UP Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Ghosi in Mau district.

