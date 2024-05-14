National

Day In Pics: May 14, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 14, 2024

Delhi hospitals receive bomb threat | Photo: PTI

Bomb squad vehicle at the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital after four Delhi hospitals received bomb threats on email, in New Delhi.

PM Modi goes to Namo Ghat
PM Modi goes to Namo Ghat | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a cruise ride to the Namo Ghat, in Varanasi.

Kangana Ranaut files nomination
Kangana Ranaut files nomination | Photo: PTI

BJP candidate from Mandi constituency Kangana Ranaut files her nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, in the presence of party leader Jairam Thakur, in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

BSF cycle rally
BSF cycle rally | Photo: PTI

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along with youths take part in a cycle rally aimed to create awareness for water preservation, education and clean environment, at India-Bangladesh border, at Pariyal village near Raiganj, in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

PM performs Ganga Poojan
PM performs 'Ganga Poojan' | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'Ganga Poojan' before filing his nomination for Lok Sabha elections, at Dashashwamedh Ghat, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Forest fire in Shimla
Forest fire in Shimla | Photo: PTI

Smoke rises from a forest fire, in Shimla.

PM Modis files nomination papers in Varanasi
PM Modi's files nomination papers in Varanasi | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi files his nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Hoarding collapse in Mumbai
Hoarding collapse in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Rescue and relief work underway near the site of the hoarding collapse at Ghatkopar, in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. At least 14 persons were killed and 76 others injured on Monday night when a 100-foot tall illegal billboard fell on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai.

Kanhaiya Kumar rally
Kanhaiya Kumar rally | Photo: PTI

Congress candidate from North East Delhi constituency Kanhaiya Kumar during a rally for Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

Hoarding collapse in Mumbai
Hoarding collapse in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Rescue and relief work underway near the site of the hoarding collapse at Ghatkopar, in Mumbai. At least 14 persons were killed and 76 others injured on Monday night when a 100-foot tall illegal billboard fell on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai.

PM Modis files nomination papers in Varanasi
PM Modi's files nomination papers in Varanasi | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Ganeshwar Shastri, files his nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

LS Polls: Narendra Modi in Varanasi
LS Polls: Narendra Modi in Varanasi | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J P Nadda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other NDA leaders comes out after filing his nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

PM performs Ganga Poojan
PM performs 'Ganga Poojan' | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'Ganga Poojan' before filing his nomination for Lok Sabha elections, at Dashashwamedh Ghat, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

