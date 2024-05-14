Day In Pics: May 14, 2024

Bomb squad vehicle at the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital after four Delhi hospitals received bomb threats on email, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a cruise ride to the Namo Ghat, in Varanasi.
BJP candidate from Mandi constituency Kangana Ranaut files her nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, in the presence of party leader Jairam Thakur, in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along with youths take part in a cycle rally aimed to create awareness for water preservation, education and clean environment, at India-Bangladesh border, at Pariyal village near Raiganj, in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'Ganga Poojan' before filing his nomination for Lok Sabha elections, at Dashashwamedh Ghat, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
Smoke rises from a forest fire, in Shimla.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi files his nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
Rescue and relief work underway near the site of the hoarding collapse at Ghatkopar, in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. At least 14 persons were killed and 76 others injured on Monday night when a 100-foot tall illegal billboard fell on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai.
Congress candidate from North East Delhi constituency Kanhaiya Kumar during a rally for Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Ganeshwar Shastri, files his nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
