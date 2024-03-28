National

Day In Pics: March 28, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 28, 2024

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati at protest Photo: PTI

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati leads a protest march near the Parliament for cow protection, in New Delhi.

1/11
Alka%20Lamba%20addressing%20media
Alka Lamba addressing media Photo: PTI
All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba addresses a press conference at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi.

2/11
Photo: PTI
Book cover of publishing house Harper Collin India's latest release 'Bharat Jodo Yatra: Reclaiming India's Soul'.

3/11
Revanth%20Reddy%20meets%20CJI%20DY%20Chandrachud
Revanth Reddy meets CJI DY Chandrachud Photo: PTI
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud during a meeting, in Hyderabad.

4/11
Photo: PTI
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari meets laughter club members at a park, in Nagpur.

5/11
Manisha%20Koirala%20and%20Sonakshi%20Sinha%20promote%20their%20series
Manisha Koirala and Sonakshi Sinha promote their series Photo: PTI
Bollywood actors Manisha Koirala (2nd L), Sonakshi Sinha (2nd R) and others attend the promotion of their upcoming Netflix television series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in Mumbai.

6/11
Miami%20Open%20tennis%20tournament
Miami Open tennis tournament Photo: AP/PTI
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, prepares to hit a backhand to Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, during the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Fla.

7/11
Miami%20Open%20tennis%20tournament
Miami Open tennis tournament Photo: AP/PTI
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, hits a return to Lorenzo Musetti, of Italy, during the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Fla.

8/11
Miami%20Open%20tennis%20tournament
Miami Open tennis tournament Photo: AP/PTI
Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia serves to Jessica Pegula during the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Fla.

9/11
Arvind%20Kejriwal%20at%20Rouse%20Avenue%20Court
Arvind Kejriwal at Rouse Avenue Court Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal being produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi.

10/11
Jitan%20Ram%20Manjhi%20files%20nomination%20for%20LS%20polls
Jitan Ram Manjhi files nomination for LS polls Photo: PTI
Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi plays drums after filing his nomination papers for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya.

11/11
Amrita%20Roy%20campaigns%20for%20LS%20polls
Amrita Roy campaigns for LS polls Photo: PTI
Krishnanagar BJP candidate Amrita Roy campaigns for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at Krishnanagar in Nadia.

