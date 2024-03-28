Day In Pics: March 28, 2024

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati leads a protest march near the Parliament for cow protection, in New Delhi.
All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba addresses a press conference at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi.
Book cover of publishing house Harper Collin India's latest release 'Bharat Jodo Yatra: Reclaiming India's Soul'.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud during a meeting, in Hyderabad.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari meets laughter club members at a park, in Nagpur.
Bollywood actors Manisha Koirala (2nd L), Sonakshi Sinha (2nd R) and others attend the promotion of their upcoming Netflix television series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in Mumbai.
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, prepares to hit a backhand to Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, during the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, hits a return to Lorenzo Musetti, of Italy, during the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia serves to Jessica Pegula during the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal being produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi.
Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi plays drums after filing his nomination papers for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya.
Krishnanagar BJP candidate Amrita Roy campaigns for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at Krishnanagar in Nadia.