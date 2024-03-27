National

Day In Pics: March 27, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 27, 2024

P
Photo Webdesk
Sonam Wangchuk at hospital | Photo: PTI

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, under observation at a hospital, after he ended his 21-day-long hunger strike in support of the demand for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution on Tuesday, in Leh.

CM%20Nitish%20Kumar%20meets%20Upendra%20Kushwaha
CM Nitish Kumar meets Upendra Kushwaha | Photo: PTI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Rashtriya Lok Morcha National President Upendra Kushwaha during a meeting, in Patna.

Ntin%20Gadkari%20at%20his%20nomination%20filing%20rally
Ntin Gadkari at his nomination filing rally | Photo: PTI
Union Minister and BJP candidate Nitin Gadkari with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others during a rally before filing his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Nagpur.

Israeli%20airstrike%20in%20Hebbariye%20village
Israeli airstrike in Hebbariye village | Photo: AP/PTI
Paramedic workers search for victims in the rubble of a paramedic center that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike early Wednesday in Hebbariye village, south Lebanon. The Israeli airstrike on a paramedic center linked to a Lebanese Sunni Muslim group killed several people of its members. The strike was one of the deadliest single attacks since violence erupted along the Lebanon-Israel border more than five months ago.

ED%20raid%20at%20Deepak%20Singla%27s%20residence
ED raid at Deepak Singla's residence | Photo: PTI
Security personnel stand guard outside AAP leader Deepak Singla's residence during a raid by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, in New Delhi.

Voter%20awareness%20campaign%20in%20Bengaluru
Voter awareness campaign in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI
Chief Secretary of Karnataka Rajneesh Goyal and other government officials during a voter awareness campaign rally from Vidhana Soudha to Kanteerava Stadium ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Bengaluru.

UP%20CM%20Yogi%20Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath feeds cows during his visit to Gorakhnath Temple, in Gorakhpur. Adityanath will commence his poll campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Mathura on Wednesday.

AAP%20MLAs%20protest%20outside%20Delhi%20Assembly
AAP MLAs protest outside Delhi Assembly | Photo: PTI
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj with AAP MLAs protest outside the Delhi Legislative Assembly against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi.

Last%20respects%20to%20Swami%20Smaranananda
Last respects to Swami Smaranananda | Photo: PTI
People pay their last respects to Ramakrishna Mission president Swami Smaranananda, who died on Tuesday night due to age-related ailments, at Belur Math in Howrah.

Delhi%20CM%20wife%20Sunita%20Kejriwal
Delhi CM wife Sunita Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, virtually addresses a press conference.

Fire%20in%20Holi%20special%20train%20in%20Bihar
Fire in Holi special train in Bihar | Photo: PTI
Security personnel inspect the coach of Lokmanya Tilak-Danapur Holi special train where a fire broke out Tuesday night, in Bhojpur district, Bihar.

Ntin%20Gadkari%27s%20supporters%20in%20Nagpur
Ntin Gadkari's supporters in Nagpur | Photo: PTI
BJP supporters during Union Minister and party candidate Nitin Gadkari's arrival to file his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Nagpur.

Anurag%20Thakur%20in%20Udhampur
Anurag Thakur in Udhampur | Photo: PTI
Union Minister Anurag Thakur during a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Jitendra Singh ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Udhampur.

Ghanshyam%20Lodhi%20files%20nomination%20for%20LS%20polls
Ghanshyam Lodhi files nomination for LS polls | Photo: PTI
BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi flashes the victory sign after filing his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Rampur. Former union minister and party leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is also seen.

BJP%20public%20meeting%20in%20Bikaner
BJP public meeting in Bikaner | Photo: PTI
BJP supporters wear masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, in Bikaner.

S.%20Jaishankar%20in%20Malaysia
S. Jaishankar in Malaysia | Photo: PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim during a meeting, in Malaysia.

Himanta%20Biswa%20Sarma%20with%20Kamakhya%20Prasad%20Tasa
Himanta Biswa Sarma with Kamakhya Prasad Tasa | Photo: PTI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with BJP candidate Kamakhya Prasad Tasa during a rally before the latter files his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Golaghat

Yogi%20Adityanath%20in%20Mathura
Yogi Adityanath in Mathura | Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Sri Krishna Janamsthan temple, in Mathura. Adityanath is scheduled to commence his poll campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Mathura on Wednesday.

BJP%27s%20Manju%20Sharma%20files%20nomination%20from%20Jaipur
BJP's Manju Sharma files nomination from Jaipur | Photo: PTI
BJP candidate Manju Sharma flashes victory sign with others after submitting nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election, in Jaipur.

Kirit%20Somaiya%20addresses%20press
Kirit Somaiya addresses press | Photo: PTI
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya addresses a press conference, at the party office in Mumbai.

Biplab%20Kumar%20Deb%20files%20nomination%20for%20LS%20polls
Biplab Kumar Deb files nomination for LS polls | Photo: PTI
BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb files his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the presence of Tripura CM Manik Saha, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and others, in West Tripura district.

KS%20Radhakrishnan%20campaigns%20for%20LS%20polls
KS Radhakrishnan campaigns for LS polls | Photo: PTI
BJP candidate K S Radhakrishnan during an election campaign ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Ernakulam district.

