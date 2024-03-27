Day In Pics: March 27, 2024

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, under observation at a hospital, after he ended his 21-day-long hunger strike in support of the demand for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution on Tuesday, in Leh.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Rashtriya Lok Morcha National President Upendra Kushwaha during a meeting, in Patna.
Advertisement
Union Minister and BJP candidate Nitin Gadkari with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others during a rally before filing his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Nagpur.
Advertisement
Paramedic workers search for victims in the rubble of a paramedic center that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike early Wednesday in Hebbariye village, south Lebanon. The Israeli airstrike on a paramedic center linked to a Lebanese Sunni Muslim group killed several people of its members. The strike was one of the deadliest single attacks since violence erupted along the Lebanon-Israel border more than five months ago.
Security personnel stand guard outside AAP leader Deepak Singla's residence during a raid by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Chief Secretary of Karnataka Rajneesh Goyal and other government officials during a voter awareness campaign rally from Vidhana Soudha to Kanteerava Stadium ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Bengaluru.
Advertisement
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath feeds cows during his visit to Gorakhnath Temple, in Gorakhpur. Adityanath will commence his poll campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Mathura on Wednesday.
Advertisement
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj with AAP MLAs protest outside the Delhi Legislative Assembly against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi.
People pay their last respects to Ramakrishna Mission president Swami Smaranananda, who died on Tuesday night due to age-related ailments, at Belur Math in Howrah.
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, virtually addresses a press conference.
Security personnel inspect the coach of Lokmanya Tilak-Danapur Holi special train where a fire broke out Tuesday night, in Bhojpur district, Bihar.
BJP supporters during Union Minister and party candidate Nitin Gadkari's arrival to file his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Nagpur.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur during a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Jitendra Singh ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Udhampur.
BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi flashes the victory sign after filing his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Rampur. Former union minister and party leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is also seen.
BJP supporters wear masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, in Bikaner.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim during a meeting, in Malaysia.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with BJP candidate Kamakhya Prasad Tasa during a rally before the latter files his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Golaghat
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Sri Krishna Janamsthan temple, in Mathura. Adityanath is scheduled to commence his poll campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Mathura on Wednesday.
BJP candidate Manju Sharma flashes victory sign with others after submitting nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election, in Jaipur.
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya addresses a press conference, at the party office in Mumbai.
BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb files his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the presence of Tripura CM Manik Saha, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and others, in West Tripura district.
BJP candidate K S Radhakrishnan during an election campaign ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Ernakulam district.