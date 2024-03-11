Day In Pics: March 11, 2024

The Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
BJP candidate Mahendra Singh files his nomination papers for the UP Legislative Council polls, in Lucknow. Also seen are UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Dy CM Brajesh Pathak.
Women play with colours ahead of the festival of Holi, in Nadia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inspects the 4 Level-Interchange of the Haryana Section of the Dwarka Expressway during its inauguration, in New Delhi.
Samajwadi Party candidates Balram Yadav, Shah Alam and Kiran Pal Kashyap flash victory signs after filing their nominations for the UP Legislative Council polls, in Lucknow.
Senior lawyer Harish Salve during hearing by the Supreme court on SBI's plea seeking extension of time to disclose Electoral Bond, in New Delhi. The apex court dismissed SBI's application for more time.
The five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud during hearing on the SBI's plea seeking more time to disclose Electoral Bonds, in New Delhi. The apex court dismissed SBI's application seeking extension of time.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during launch of various natoinal highway proejcts, in Gurugram.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento at the Sashakt Nari - Viksit Bharat' programme, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the 4 Level-Interchange of the Haryana Section of the Dwarka Expressway during its inauguration, in New Delhi.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu visits the Water Treatment Plant at Ziro.
RJD's Rabri Devi and other grand alliance candidates file nomination papers for MLC polls, at the Bihar Assembly, in Patna.
Students appear for the Higher Secondary class 10th board examinations, at an examination Centre in Srinagar.
Police detain a Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) supporter during a protest to mark "Tibetan Natinal Uprising Day" outside the Chinese Embassy, in New Delhi.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Sarfaraz Ahmed flashes victory sign after fling his nomination papers in the presence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, in the state Assembly, in Ranchi.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the media after welcoming Churu MP Rahul Kaswan who joined the party, in New Delhi.
Police detain a Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) supporter during a protest to mark the Tibetan Natinal Uprising Day" outside the Chinese Embassy, in New Delhi.
Congress President Mallkarjun Kharge welcomes Churu MP Rahul Kaswan as he joins the party, in New Delhi. Kaswan earlier resigned from BJP.
ASHA workers during their protest outside the Uttarakhand Secretariat, in Dehradun.
The Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP), officially called the Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road, after its partial inauguration by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Worli, in Mumbai.