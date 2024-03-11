National

Day In Pics: March 11, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 11, 2024

March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
PM Modi to inaugurate Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway | Photo: PTI

The Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

UP LCL polls nomination filing | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
BJP candidate Mahendra Singh files his nomination papers for the UP Legislative Council polls, in Lucknow. Also seen are UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Dy CM Brajesh Pathak.

Holi celebrations in Nadia | Photo: PTI
Women play with colours ahead of the festival of Holi, in Nadia.

Dwarka Expressway inauguration | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inspects the 4 Level-Interchange of the Haryana Section of the Dwarka Expressway during its inauguration, in New Delhi.

Dwarka Expressway inauguration | Photo: PTI
The Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MLC nomination filing in Lucknow | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
Samajwadi Party candidates Balram Yadav, Shah Alam and Kiran Pal Kashyap flash victory signs after filing their nominations for the UP Legislative Council polls, in Lucknow.

Hearing on Electoral Bond case | Photo: PTI
Senior lawyer Harish Salve during hearing by the Supreme court on SBI's plea seeking extension of time to disclose Electoral Bond, in New Delhi. The apex court dismissed SBI's application for more time.

Hearing on Electoral Bond case | Photo: PTI
The five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud during hearing on the SBI's plea seeking more time to disclose Electoral Bonds, in New Delhi. The apex court dismissed SBI's application seeking extension of time.

PM Modi launches NH projects | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during launch of various natoinal highway proejcts, in Gurugram.

PM Modi at 'Sashakt Nari - Viksit Bharat' programme | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento at the Sashakt Nari - Viksit Bharat' programme, in New Delhi.

PM Modi to inaugurate Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the 4 Level-Interchange of the Haryana Section of the Dwarka Expressway during its inauguration, in New Delhi.

Pema Khandu visits Water Treatment Plant at Ziro | Photo: PTI
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu visits the Water Treatment Plant at Ziro.

MLC nomination filing in Patna | Photo: PTI
RJD's Rabri Devi and other grand alliance candidates file nomination papers for MLC polls, at the Bihar Assembly, in Patna.

Class 10th board exams in Srinagar | Photo: PTI
Students appear for the Higher Secondary class 10th board examinations, at an examination Centre in Srinagar.

Tibetan protest in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Police detain a Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) supporter during a protest to mark "Tibetan Natinal Uprising Day" outside the Chinese Embassy, in New Delhi.

JMM RS candidate files nomination papers | Photo: PTI
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Sarfaraz Ahmed flashes victory sign after fling his nomination papers in the presence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, in the state Assembly, in Ranchi.

Kharge addresses media | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the media after welcoming Churu MP Rahul Kaswan who joined the party, in New Delhi.

Tibetan protest in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Police detain a Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) supporter during a protest to mark the Tibetan Natinal Uprising Day" outside the Chinese Embassy, in New Delhi.

Rahul Kaswan joins Congress | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Congress President Mallkarjun Kharge welcomes Churu MP Rahul Kaswan as he joins the party, in New Delhi. Kaswan earlier resigned from BJP.

ASHA workers protest | Photo: PTI
ASHA workers during their protest outside the Uttarakhand Secretariat, in Dehradun.

Partial inauguration of MCRP | Photo: PTI
The Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP), officially called the Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road, after its partial inauguration by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Worli, in Mumbai.

