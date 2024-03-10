National

Day In Pics: March 10, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 10, 2024

Photo Webdesk
March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024
       
NBT All-Women Bike Rally Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Policewomen take part in the NBT All-Women Bike Rally, in New Delhi.

NBT All-Women Bike Rally Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani flags off the NBT All-Women Bike Rally, in New Delhi.

Miss World pageant Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic being crowned as the Miss World 2024 at the 71st Miss World pageant at the Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai.

NBT All-Women Bike Rally Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Participants during the NBT All-Women Bike Rally, in New Delhi.

NBT All-Women Bike Rally Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Union MoS for Railways Darshana Jardosh takes part in the NBT All-Women Bike Rally, in New Delhi.

Gang violence in Haiti Photo: AP/PTI
Members of the General Security Unit of the National Palace, USGPN, set up a security perimeter around one of the three downtown stations after police fought off an attack by gangs the day before, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

300 students abducted in Nigera Photo: AP/PTI
Parents wait for news about the kidnapped LEA Primary and Secondary School Kuriga students in Kuriga, Kaduna, Nigeria. Security forces swept through large forests in Nigeria's northwest region on Friday in search of nearly 300 children who were abducted from their school a day earlier in the West African nation's latest mass kidnap which analysts and activists blamed on the failure of intelligence and slow security response.

Protest in Israel Photo: AP/PTI
Friends and relatives of the Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group attend a rally calling for their release, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

TMC supporters leave for Kolkata for rally Photo: PTI
TMC supporters board a train as they leave for Kolkata to attend party's rally, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Nadia district.

Voter awareness run in Delhi Photo: PTI
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva flags off a voter awareness run, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

Tibetans protest at Jantar Mantar Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Tibetans in exile stage a protest marking the 65th 'Tibetan National Uprising Day', at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

