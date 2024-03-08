National

Day In Pics: March 08, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 08, 2024

March 8, 2024
March 8, 2024
       
AAP press conference | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during launch of their election campaign for upcoming Lok Sabha polls, at party headqaurters in New Delhi.

Sudha%20Murty%20nominated%20to%20Rajya%20Sabha
Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
In this file photo Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Philanthropist and author Sudha Murty was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

International%20Women%27s%20Day%3A%20Bikaner%20mayor%20meets%20female%20prisoners
International Women's Day: Bikaner mayor meets female prisoners | Photo: PTI
Bikaner mayor Sushila Kanwar Rajpurohit interacts with female prisoners at a reform home on International Women's Day, in Bikaner.

Gaurav%20Gogoi%20and%20MLA%20Akhil%20Gogoi
Gaurav Gogoi and MLA Akhil Gogoi | Photo: PTI
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and MLA Akhil Gogoi during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), in Nagaon district of Assam.

International%20Women%27s%20Day
International Women's Day | Photo: PTI/Nand kumar
A woman station master monitors the trains movement on the International Women's Day, at the Badshahnagar railway station in Lucknow.

Passing%20Out%20Parade%20at%20OTA%20Chennai
Passing Out Parade at OTA Chennai | Photo: PTI
Cadets perform during the combined display organised as part of the Passing Out Parade, at Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai.

President%27s%20Standard%20and%20President%27s%20Colours%20Presentation
President's Standard and President's Colours Presentation | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
President Droupadi Murmu releases a 'cover' during the President's Standard and President's Colours Presentation 2024, at the Air Force Station, Hindon, in Ghaziabad.

Kejriwal%2C%20Mann%20PC
Kejriwal, Mann PC | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a press conference ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi.

International%20Women%27s%20Day
International Women's Day | Photo: PTI/ N. Victor Singh
Participants at the Fit India Pink Cyclothon-2024, at the JLN Stadium in New Delhi.

International%20Women%27s%20Day
International Women's Day | Photo: PTI/Nand kumar
A woman loco pilot inside a train at the Badshahnagar railway station on the International Women's Day, in Lucknow.

Indian%20Army%20raise%20two%20AGSC
Indian Army raise two AGSC Photo: PTI
Women boxers at a training session. In sync with the national vision of women empowerment & demonstration of Nari Shakti, Indian Army is raising two Army Girls Sports Company (AGSC)-- Army Marksmanship Unit, Mhow and Army Sports Institute, Pune, in a phased manner.

International%20Women%27s%20Day
International Women's Day | Photo: PTI/Nand kumar
A woman guard of a goods train waves the green flag at the Badshahnagar railway station on the International Women's Day, in Lucknow.

Mahashivratri%20festival
Mahashivratri festival | Photo: PTI
Devotees at a Shiv temple on the Mahashivratri festival, in Gurugram.

Mahashivratri%20festival
Mahashivratri festival | Photo: PTI
Devotees wait in queues to offer prayers to Lord Shiva at the Lingaraj temple on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri festival, in Bhubaneswar.

Mahashivratri%20festival
Mahashivratri festival | Photo: PTI
Devotees wait in queues to offer prayers to Lord Shiva at the Bhukailash temple on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri festival, in Kolkata.

Mahashivratri%20festival
Mahashivratri festival | Photo: PTI
Devotees wait to offer prayers at a Shiva temple on the Mahashivratri festival, in Patiala.

Mahashivratri%20
Mahashivratri | Photo: PTI
Devotees at Baba Baidyanath Dham on the Mahashivratri festival, in Deoghar district.

