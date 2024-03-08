Day In Pics: March 08, 2024

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during launch of their election campaign for upcoming Lok Sabha polls, at party headqaurters in New Delhi.
In this file photo Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Philanthropist and author Sudha Murty was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Friday.
Bikaner mayor Sushila Kanwar Rajpurohit interacts with female prisoners at a reform home on International Women's Day, in Bikaner.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and MLA Akhil Gogoi during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), in Nagaon district of Assam.
A woman station master monitors the trains movement on the International Women's Day, at the Badshahnagar railway station in Lucknow.
Cadets perform during the combined display organised as part of the Passing Out Parade, at Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai.
President Droupadi Murmu releases a 'cover' during the President's Standard and President's Colours Presentation 2024, at the Air Force Station, Hindon, in Ghaziabad.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a press conference ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi.
Participants at the Fit India Pink Cyclothon-2024, at the JLN Stadium in New Delhi.
A woman loco pilot inside a train at the Badshahnagar railway station on the International Women's Day, in Lucknow.
Women boxers at a training session. In sync with the national vision of women empowerment & demonstration of Nari Shakti, Indian Army is raising two Army Girls Sports Company (AGSC)-- Army Marksmanship Unit, Mhow and Army Sports Institute, Pune, in a phased manner.
A woman guard of a goods train waves the green flag at the Badshahnagar railway station on the International Women's Day, in Lucknow.
Devotees at a Shiv temple on the Mahashivratri festival, in Gurugram.
Devotees wait in queues to offer prayers to Lord Shiva at the Lingaraj temple on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri festival, in Bhubaneswar.
Devotees wait in queues to offer prayers to Lord Shiva at the Bhukailash temple on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri festival, in Kolkata.
Devotees wait to offer prayers at a Shiva temple on the Mahashivratri festival, in Patiala.
Devotees at Baba Baidyanath Dham on the Mahashivratri festival, in Deoghar district.