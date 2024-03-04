National

Day In Pics: March 04, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 04, 2024

March 4, 2024
March 4, 2024
       
Delhi Budget session Photo: PTI

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi Singh with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives at the Vidhan Sabha to present the State Budget 2024-25, in Delhi.

Badrinath national highway blocked
Badrinath national highway blocked Photo: PTI
Vehicles stuck on the Badrinath national highway, blocked due to debris falling from the mountain amid heavy rainfall in the region, in Chamoli district.

Nari Shakti Vandan run
Nari Shakti Vandan run Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva with party workers and participants during the Nari Shakti Vandan marathon in east Delhi.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh Photo: PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Shivpuri.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh Photo: PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Shivpuri.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh Photo: PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Shivpuri.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh Photo: PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Shivpuri.

Ghulam Nabi Azad during public meeting
Ghulam Nabi Azad during public meeting Photo: PTI
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad during a public meeting, in Pahalgam.

PM Modi in Adilabad
PM Modi in Adilabad Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting, in Adilabad, Telangana.

PM Modi in Adilabad
PM Modi in Adilabad Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated during the launch of development initiatives, in Adilabad, Telangana, Monday, March 4, 2024. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy are also seen.

Nitish at a function
Nitish at a function Photo: PTI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha during inaugural program of a conclave related to the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change at Gyan Bhawan, in Patna.

Schools reopened in Srinagar
Schools reopened in Srinagar Photo: PTI/S Irfan
Children attend morning assembly at a school that reopened after winter vacations, in Srinagar. Schools in Kashmir sprung back to life on Monday after remaining closed for three months due to winter vacations.

Trailer launch of Swatantra Veer Savarkar
Trailer launch of Swatantra Veer Savarkar Photo: PTI
Actor Randeep Hooda during the trailer launch of film ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’, in Mumbai.

Schools reopened in Srinagar
Schools reopened in Srinagar Photo: PTI/S Irfan
Children arrive to attend classes at their school that re-opened after winter vacations, in Srinagar. Schools in Kashmir sprung back to life on Monday after remaining closed for three months due to winter vacations.

Mohan Yadav on way to Ayodhya
Mohan Yadav on way to Ayodhya Photo: PTI
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with his cabinet colleagues on the way to Ayodhya's Ram temple from Bhopal.

Kerala Board''s SSLC class 10 exam
Kerala Board''s SSLC class 10 exam Photo: PTI
Students appear for the Kerala Board's SSLC class 10 exam, at a school in Thiruvananthapuram.

LDF campaign for Lok Sabha polls
LDF campaign for Lok Sabha polls Photo: PTI
Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, Pannyan Raveendran interacts with the students of Arts college during his election campaign, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kalpana Soren to Enter public life
Kalpana Soren to Enter public life Photo: PTI
Posters featuring Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, placed on the street of Giridih district. Kalpana Soren has announced her decision to enter 'public life' during Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) foundation day programme in Giridih.

Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference, at the party office in Lucknow.

PM Modi in Adilabad
PM Modi in Adilabad Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting, in Adilabad, Telangana.

Budget session of Delhi Assembly
Budget session of Delhi Assembly Photo: PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi Finance Minister Atishi Singh addresses a press conference after the presentation of Delhi State Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi.

PM Modi in Adilabad
PM Modi in Adilabad Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento during a public meeting, in Adilabad, Telangana.

Nari Shakti Vandan programme
Nari Shakti Vandan programme Photo: PTI
BJP Mahila Morcha workers, wearing face masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pose for a group photo during the Nari Shakti Vandan programme, at Rani Lakshmibai's birthplace, in Varanasi.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Photo: PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi in Adilabad
PM Modi in Adilabad Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during the launch of development initiatives, in Adilabad, Telangana.

Landslide in Kinnaur
Landslide in Kinnaur Photo: PTI
The excavator whose operator was killed after a massive landslide on the national highway-5 at Nigulsari, in Kinnaur.

Kalpana Soren in Giridih
Kalpana Soren in Giridih Photo: PTI
Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren pays tribute to martyred leaders of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) during the party's 51st foundation day function, in Giridih district of Jharkhand.

Kalpana Soren in Giridih
Kalpana Soren in Giridih Photo: PTI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren (R) wave at Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers during the party's 51st foundation day function, in Giridih district of Jharkhand.

PM at Public Meeting in Chennai
PM at Public Meeting in Chennai Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Crowd at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, at Nandanam YMCA Ground in Chennai.

Route march at Sandeshkhali
Route march at Sandeshkhali Photo: PTI
Security personnel conduct a route march, at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas.

