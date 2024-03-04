Day In Pics: March 04, 2024

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi Singh with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives at the Vidhan Sabha to present the State Budget 2024-25, in Delhi.
Vehicles stuck on the Badrinath national highway, blocked due to debris falling from the mountain amid heavy rainfall in the region, in Chamoli district.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva with party workers and participants during the Nari Shakti Vandan marathon in east Delhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Shivpuri.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Shivpuri.
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad during a public meeting, in Pahalgam.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting, in Adilabad, Telangana.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated during the launch of development initiatives, in Adilabad, Telangana, Monday, March 4, 2024. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy are also seen.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha during inaugural program of a conclave related to the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change at Gyan Bhawan, in Patna.
Children attend morning assembly at a school that reopened after winter vacations, in Srinagar. Schools in Kashmir sprung back to life on Monday after remaining closed for three months due to winter vacations.
Actor Randeep Hooda during the trailer launch of film ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’, in Mumbai.
Children arrive to attend classes at their school that re-opened after winter vacations, in Srinagar. Schools in Kashmir sprung back to life on Monday after remaining closed for three months due to winter vacations.
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with his cabinet colleagues on the way to Ayodhya's Ram temple from Bhopal.
Students appear for the Kerala Board's SSLC class 10 exam, at a school in Thiruvananthapuram.
Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, Pannyan Raveendran interacts with the students of Arts college during his election campaign, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Posters featuring Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, placed on the street of Giridih district. Kalpana Soren has announced her decision to enter 'public life' during Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) foundation day programme in Giridih.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference, at the party office in Lucknow.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting, in Adilabad, Telangana.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi Finance Minister Atishi Singh addresses a press conference after the presentation of Delhi State Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento during a public meeting, in Adilabad, Telangana.
BJP Mahila Morcha workers, wearing face masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pose for a group photo during the Nari Shakti Vandan programme, at Rani Lakshmibai's birthplace, in Varanasi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during the launch of development initiatives, in Adilabad, Telangana.
The excavator whose operator was killed after a massive landslide on the national highway-5 at Nigulsari, in Kinnaur.
Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren pays tribute to martyred leaders of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) during the party's 51st foundation day function, in Giridih district of Jharkhand.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren (R) wave at Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers during the party's 51st foundation day function, in Giridih district of Jharkhand.
Crowd at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, at Nandanam YMCA Ground in Chennai.
Security personnel conduct a route march, at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas.