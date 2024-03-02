National

Day In Pics: March 02, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 02, 2024

Photo Webdesk
March 2, 2024
March 2, 2024
       
Security at Rameshwaram Cafe blast site | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Security personnel stand guard at the Rameshwaram cafe blast site, in Bengaluru.

Atishi press conference
Atishi press conference | Photo: PTI
New Senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi addresses a press conference, at the party office in New Delhi.

Karnataka CM at Rameshwaram Cafe blast site
Karnataka CM at Rameshwaram Cafe blast site | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Karnataka Chief Miniter Siddaramaiah visits the Rameshwaram Cafe blast site, in Bengaluru.

Karnataka CM at Rameshwaram Cafe blast site
Karnataka CM at Rameshwaram Cafe blast site | Photo: PTI
Karnataka Chief Miniter Siddaramaiah visits the Rameshwaram Cafe blast site, in Bengaluru.

PM Modi in Krishnanagar
PM Modi in Krishnanagar | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a road show, at Krishnanagar in Nadia district.

Gujarat CM in Ayodhya
Gujarat CM in Ayodhya | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel speaks to the media, in Ayodhya.

PM Modi in Krishnanagar
PM Modi in Krishnanagar | Photo: PTI
Gathering at a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in West Bengal's Krishnanagar.

ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships
ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships | Photo: AP/PTI
Medal winners, Leah Neset and Artem Markelov of the U.S. with gold, center, Elizabeth Tkachenko and Alexei Kiliakov of Israel with silver, left, and Darya Beatrice Grimm and Michail Savitskiy of Germany with bronze pose after the Junior Ice Dance Free Dance of the ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships in Taipei, Taiwan.

Karnataka CM at Rameshwaram Cafe blast site
Karnataka CM at Rameshwaram Cafe blast site | Photo: PTI
Karnataka Chief Miniter Siddaramaiah meets the injured of Rameshwaram Cafe blast, in Bengaluru.

HM Shah at launch of NUCFDC
HM Shah at launch of NUCFDC | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
Union Minister of Home and Cooperation Amit Shah during the launch of 'National Urban Cooperative Finance and Development Corporation Limited (NUCFDC)', an umbrella organization of urban cooperative banks, in New Delhi.

Gujarat CM in Ayodhya
Gujarat CM in Ayodhya | Photo: PTI
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel being presented a portrait as a memento during his visit to the Ram temple, in Ayodhya.

Spanish national raped
Spanish national raped | Photo: PTI
The 45-year-old female Spanish national who was allegedly gang-raped, rides her bike (pink) as her husband follows her, in Dumka district. The victim was out on bike with her husband on Friday night when she claimed 8-10 people dragged her to a secluded place to commit the crime.

Weather: Rains in Srinagar
Weather: Rains in Srinagar | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
Women, holding umbrellas, walk along a road during rains, in Srinagar. Several areas in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall while the plains were lashed by rain.

Weather: Rains in Srinagar
Weather: Rains in Srinagar | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
Boatmen cross the Dal Lake amid rains, in Srinagar.

Weather: Storm in Agra
Weather: Storm in Agra | Photo: PTI
A farmer inspects his damaged crop after a windstorm and rains, at a village in Agra district.

Fire in Dhanbad hospital
Fire in Dhanbad hospital | Photo: PTI
Patients kept in a corridor after a fire at Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College hospital (SNMMCH ) in Dhanbad.

Ship suspected to contain dual-use consignment for Pak''s nuclear
Ship suspected to contain dual-use consignment for Pak''s nuclear | Photo: PTI
A combination of photos shows bills of landing and a container onboard a Karachi-bound ship from China. The ship was stopped by Indian security agencies at Mumbai's Nhava Sheva port on suspicion that it contained a dual-use consignment that could be used for Pakistan's nuclear and ballistic missile programme.

Anupriya Patel at public meeting
Anupriya Patel at public meeting | Photo: PTI
Union Minister and Apna Dal (Sonelal) National President Anupriya Patel presents a memento to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel during a public meeting, in Mirzapur.

PM Modi in Bihar
PM Modi in Bihar | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the inauguration of foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects, in Aurangabad.

PM Modi in Bihar
PM Modi in Bihar | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and others during the inauguration of foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects, in Aurangabad.

PM Modi in Krishnanagar
PM Modi in Krishnanagar | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during inauguration, dedication and foundation stone laying of various projects at Krishnanagar in Nadia district.

Children's Festival in Kerala's Kanichukulangara Devi temple
Children's Festival in Kerala's Kanichukulangara Devi temple | Photo: PTI/Gurinder Osan
Children, dressed as the 'Devi' participate in the 'Chikkara Kottikkal' festival, at Kanichukulangara Devi temple near Kochi.

Children's Festival in Kerala's Kanichukulangara Devi temple
Children's Festival in Kerala's Kanichukulangara Devi temple | Photo: PTI/Gurinder Osan
A child, dressed as the 'Devi' participates in the 'Chikkara Kottikkal' festival, at Kanichukulangara Devi temple near Kochi.

Weather: Windstorm in Anantnag
Weather: Windstorm in Anantnag | Photo: PTI
Residents inspect damage following a windstorm, in Anantnag district, J & K.

NDMC's Rose Festival in Delhi
NDMC's Rose Festival in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
Visitors at the New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) Rose Festival at the India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden on Shanti Path at Chanakyapuri, in New Delhi.

Ravent Reddy, Obaidullah Kotwal meet
Ravent Reddy, Obaidullah Kotwal meet | Photo: PTI
Telangana Chief Minister A Ravent Reddy during a meeting with the newly-appointed Chairman of Minorities Finance corporation Obaidullah Kotwal and Urdu Academy Chairman Taher Bin Hamdan during a meeting, in Hyderabad.


