Day In Pics: March 02, 2024

Security personnel stand guard at the Rameshwaram cafe blast site, in Bengaluru.
New Senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi addresses a press conference, at the party office in New Delhi.
Karnataka Chief Miniter Siddaramaiah visits the Rameshwaram Cafe blast site, in Bengaluru.
Advertisement
Karnataka Chief Miniter Siddaramaiah visits the Rameshwaram Cafe blast site, in Bengaluru.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a road show, at Krishnanagar in Nadia district.
Advertisement
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel speaks to the media, in Ayodhya.
Advertisement
Gathering at a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in West Bengal's Krishnanagar.
Advertisement
Medal winners, Leah Neset and Artem Markelov of the U.S. with gold, center, Elizabeth Tkachenko and Alexei Kiliakov of Israel with silver, left, and Darya Beatrice Grimm and Michail Savitskiy of Germany with bronze pose after the Junior Ice Dance Free Dance of the ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships in Taipei, Taiwan.
Karnataka Chief Miniter Siddaramaiah meets the injured of Rameshwaram Cafe blast, in Bengaluru.
Union Minister of Home and Cooperation Amit Shah during the launch of 'National Urban Cooperative Finance and Development Corporation Limited (NUCFDC)', an umbrella organization of urban cooperative banks, in New Delhi.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel being presented a portrait as a memento during his visit to the Ram temple, in Ayodhya.
The 45-year-old female Spanish national who was allegedly gang-raped, rides her bike (pink) as her husband follows her, in Dumka district. The victim was out on bike with her husband on Friday night when she claimed 8-10 people dragged her to a secluded place to commit the crime.
Women, holding umbrellas, walk along a road during rains, in Srinagar. Several areas in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall while the plains were lashed by rain.
Boatmen cross the Dal Lake amid rains, in Srinagar.
A farmer inspects his damaged crop after a windstorm and rains, at a village in Agra district.
Patients kept in a corridor after a fire at Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College hospital (SNMMCH ) in Dhanbad.
A combination of photos shows bills of landing and a container onboard a Karachi-bound ship from China. The ship was stopped by Indian security agencies at Mumbai's Nhava Sheva port on suspicion that it contained a dual-use consignment that could be used for Pakistan's nuclear and ballistic missile programme.
Union Minister and Apna Dal (Sonelal) National President Anupriya Patel presents a memento to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel during a public meeting, in Mirzapur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the inauguration of foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects, in Aurangabad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and others during the inauguration of foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects, in Aurangabad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during inauguration, dedication and foundation stone laying of various projects at Krishnanagar in Nadia district.
Children, dressed as the 'Devi' participate in the 'Chikkara Kottikkal' festival, at Kanichukulangara Devi temple near Kochi.
A child, dressed as the 'Devi' participates in the 'Chikkara Kottikkal' festival, at Kanichukulangara Devi temple near Kochi.
Residents inspect damage following a windstorm, in Anantnag district, J & K.
Visitors at the New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) Rose Festival at the India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden on Shanti Path at Chanakyapuri, in New Delhi.
Telangana Chief Minister A Ravent Reddy during a meeting with the newly-appointed Chairman of Minorities Finance corporation Obaidullah Kotwal and Urdu Academy Chairman Taher Bin Hamdan during a meeting, in Hyderabad.