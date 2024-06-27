Day In Pics: June 27, 2024

AAP leader Sanjay Singh along with other party leaders protests against the Central Government over the alleged misuse of CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the Parliament House complex, in New Delhi.
Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrive at the Parliament House complex during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.
Sadhus wait to get themselves registered for the Amarnath Yatra 2024 at Ram Mandir base camp, in Jammu.
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, right, is congratulated by teammates after dismissing Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran during the men's T20 World Cup semifinal cricket match between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tabago.
Commuters get drenched during rains, in New Delhi.
Foreign delegates and others leave after the President's address to a joint sitting of the Houses after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha, at the Parliament House complex, in New Delhi.