Day In Pics: June 27, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 27, 2024

AAP protest at Parliament Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

AAP leader Sanjay Singh along with other party leaders protests against the Central Government over the alleged misuse of CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the Parliament House complex, in New Delhi.

First Session of 18th Lok Sabha
First Session of 18th Lok Sabha Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrive at the Parliament House complex during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.

Amarnath Yatra 2024 registration
Amarnath Yatra 2024 registration Photo: PTI

Sadhus wait to get themselves registered for the Amarnath Yatra 2024 at Ram Mandir base camp, in Jammu.

T20 Cricket WCup: South Africa vs Afghanistan
T20 Cricket WCup: South Africa vs Afghanistan Photo: AP/PTI

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, right, is congratulated by teammates after dismissing Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran during the men's T20 World Cup semifinal cricket match between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tabago.

Weather: Rains in Delhi
Weather: Rains in Delhi Photo: PTI

Commuters get drenched during rains, in New Delhi.

Presidents address to joint sitting of Parliament
President's address to joint sitting of Parliament Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Foreign delegates and others leave after the President's address to a joint sitting of the Houses after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha, at the Parliament House complex, in New Delhi.

