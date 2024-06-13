National

Day In Pics: June 13, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 13, 2024

Protest against alleged irregularities in NEET result Photo: PTI

Detained members of AIDSO (All India Democratic Students' Organisation) shout slogans during their protest against the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG entrance exam result-2024, at Salt Lake area in Kolkata.

Preps for Kheer Bhawani Mela in Jammu
Preps for Kheer Bhawani Mela in Jammu Photo: PTI

Men stand near 'diyas' (earthen lamps) ahead of the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela, in Jammu. The Kheer Bhawani Mela, celebrated on Zeisht Ashtami, will take place on June 14 at the shrines of Tulmulla in Ganderbal, Tikker in Kupwara, Laktipora Aishmuqam in Anantnag, Mata Tripursundri Devsar in Kulgam, and Mata Kheer Bhawani in Manzgam.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar takes charge
Bandi Sanjay Kumar takes charge Photo: PTI

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar takes charge in the presence of Hampi Peetadhipathi Virupaksha Vidyaranya Swami, in New Delhi.

Chowna Mein takes oath as Arunachal Dy CM
Chowna Mein takes oath as Arunachal Dy CM Photo: PTI

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister-designate Chowna Mein takes oath, in Itanagar.Photo

Delhi water crisis: Atishi conducts inspection
Delhi water crisis: Atishi conducts inspection Photo: PTI

Delhi Minister Atishi along with officials of Jal Board and Revenue Department, conducts inspection of pipeline network in view of the ongoing Delhi water crisis, in New Delhi.

Swearing-in ceremony of Pema Khandu
Swearing-in ceremony of Pema Khandu Photo: PTI

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K.T. Parnaik administers the oath of office to Chief Minister Pema Khandu during swearing-in ceremony of new Arunachal Pradesh government, in Itanagar.

All four gates of Puri Jagannath temple reopened
All four gates of Puri Jagannath temple reopened Photo: PTI

Devotees visit the Jagannath Temple, in Puri. All four gates of the 12th century shrine, which were closed since COVID-19 pandemic, were reopened for devotees on Thursday in the presence of the CM and his council of ministers.

CM Naidu & family at Venkateswara temple
CM Naidu & family at Venkateswara temple Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu speaks to the media after offering prayer at the Venkateswara temple, in Tirumala.

Water crisis in Delhi
Water crisis in Delhi Photo: PTI

Locals collect free water being distributed at Kusumpur Pahari area of Vasant Vihar amid water crisis, in New Delhi.

