Day In Pics: June 13, 2024

Detained members of AIDSO (All India Democratic Students' Organisation) shout slogans during their protest against the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG entrance exam result-2024, at Salt Lake area in Kolkata.
Men stand near 'diyas' (earthen lamps) ahead of the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela, in Jammu. The Kheer Bhawani Mela, celebrated on Zeisht Ashtami, will take place on June 14 at the shrines of Tulmulla in Ganderbal, Tikker in Kupwara, Laktipora Aishmuqam in Anantnag, Mata Tripursundri Devsar in Kulgam, and Mata Kheer Bhawani in Manzgam.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar takes charge in the presence of Hampi Peetadhipathi Virupaksha Vidyaranya Swami, in New Delhi.
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister-designate Chowna Mein takes oath, in Itanagar.Photo
Delhi Minister Atishi along with officials of Jal Board and Revenue Department, conducts inspection of pipeline network in view of the ongoing Delhi water crisis, in New Delhi.
Arunachal Pradesh Governor K.T. Parnaik administers the oath of office to Chief Minister Pema Khandu during swearing-in ceremony of new Arunachal Pradesh government, in Itanagar.
Devotees visit the Jagannath Temple, in Puri. All four gates of the 12th century shrine, which were closed since COVID-19 pandemic, were reopened for devotees on Thursday in the presence of the CM and his council of ministers.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu speaks to the media after offering prayer at the Venkateswara temple, in Tirumala.
Locals collect free water being distributed at Kusumpur Pahari area of Vasant Vihar amid water crisis, in New Delhi.