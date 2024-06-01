National

Day In Pics: June 01, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 01, 2024

Vijay Goel's unique protest against Kejriwal | Photo: PTI

Former union minister Vijay Goel leaves for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence with a team of medics to mock the latter's plea seeking extension of his interim bail on medical grounds, in New Delhi.

1/11
Passing Out Parade of Agniveer Vayu trainees
'Passing Out Parade' of Agniveer Vayu trainees | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Agniveer Vayu trainees during their 'Combined Passing Out Parade' at Tambaram Air Force Station, in Chennai. Total of 1983 Agniveer Vayu trainees including 234 women passed out.

2/11
Extension of platform 10, 11 at CSMT
Extension of platform 10, 11 at CSMT | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

An empty view of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus after trains were short-terminated for the extension of platforms 10 and 11 to accommodate 24-coach trains, in Mumbai.

3/11
LS Polls: Last Phase Voting
LS Polls: Last Phase Voting | Photo: PTI

Election material thrown in a pond by some miscreants during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Kultali in South 24 Parganas district.

4/11
Mushroom cultivation
Mushroom cultivation | Photo: PTI

A woman plucks mushrooms at Uttarpara village in Baksa district of Assam.

5/11
Poll violence in North 24 Parganas
Poll violence in North 24 Parganas | Photo: PTI

An injured being taken for treatment after violence erupted during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

6/11
Pro-Palestine demonstration in Delhi
Pro-Palestine demonstration in Delhi | Photo: AP/Manvender Vashist Lav

People take part in a protest organised by Palestine Solidarity Committee in support of Palestinians amid the ongoing war in Gaza, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

7/11
PM at Vivekananda Rock Memorial
PM at Vivekananda Rock Memorial | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, in Kanniyakumari.

8/11
LS Polls: Last Phase Voting in Baleswar
LS Polls: Last Phase Voting in Baleswar | Photo: PTI

BJP leader Pratap Chandra Sarangi cycles to a polling booth to cast his vote during the last phase of Lok Sabha polls, Baleswar district.

9/11
Swati Maliwal addressing media
Swati Maliwal addressing media | Photo: PTI

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal speaks with the media, in New Delhi.

10/11
Last Phase Voting in Palampur
Last Phase Voting in Palampur | Photo: PTI

A first time voter shows her inked finger and certificate after casting her vote at a polling booth during the 7th and last phase of Lok Sabha election at Sughar, near Palampur.

11/11
PM at Vivekananda Rock Memorial
PM at Vivekananda Rock Memorial | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, in Kanniyakumari.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. KCET Result 2024 Declared On cetonline.karantaka.gov.in| How To Check Karnataka CET Result
  2. Reporter's Guarantee | Mandi Voices Unemployment Concerns
  3. SC To Hear On Jun 3 Delhi Govt Plea Seeking Direction To Haryana To Release Surplus Water
  4. Delhi's Mungeshpur DID NOT Record 52.9 Degree Celsius, IMD Clarifies Station Error
  5. Outlook News Wrap, June 1: Pune Teen's Mother Arrested, No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal & More Stories
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Tejpal's 'Stolen’, About Missing Girl Children, Only Indian Film Headed For Venice
  2. Daughter Of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Files Court Petition To Remove Father's Last Name
  3. Bhumi Pednekar Starts Shoot For Maiden Series 'Daldal'
  4. After OTT Debut With ‘Gunaah’, Jia Narigara To Share Screen With Abhishek Bachchan
  5. Saloni Batra Opens Up On Her 'Gaanth' Role, Says She Had To Work On Her ‘Body Language, Tone’
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  2. Dinesh Karthik Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
  3. Jose Mourinho In Talks With Fenerbahce: Decorated Portuguese Coach Eyes Turkiye Move
  4. IND Vs BAN Warm-Up, T20 World Cup Live Blog: Focus On Playing XIs As India Meet Bangladesh
  5. WI Vs PNG, T20 World Cup: Men In Maroon Face Assadollah Vala & Co In Their Opening Match
World News
  1. Japan Billionaire Maezawa Cancels Moon Trip Due To Uncertainty Over SpaceX Rocket Development
  2. Whitney Museum And MTA Collaborate To Bring Vibrant Artworks To NYC Subway Stations
  3. From Garlic Bread To Caprese: Savory Martinis Are The Latest Cocktail Trend In NYC This Summer
  4. Why 18-29 Year-Olds Are Loving Facebook Again?
  5. African National Party, Which Freed South Africa From Apartheid, Sees End To 30-Year Majority
Latest Stories
  1. T20 World Cup: 45 Major League Cricket Players Feature In Tournament As Cricket Rises In USA
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  3. No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Court Defers Bail Hearing; ED Says Delhi CM Made 'Misleading Claims'
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 LIVE Updates: Polling Ends For General Elections, Results On June 4
  5. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida-Nami Matsuyama, Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  6. ‘Time For This War To End’: Biden Presents Israel's 3-Phase Plan For Gaza Ceasefire
  7. Phase 7 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 57 Seats, 8 States/UTs; PM Modi, Anurag Thakur Among Political Bigwigs In Fray
  8. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child