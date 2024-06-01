Day In Pics: June 01, 2024

Former union minister Vijay Goel leaves for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence with a team of medics to mock the latter's plea seeking extension of his interim bail on medical grounds, in New Delhi.
Agniveer Vayu trainees during their 'Combined Passing Out Parade' at Tambaram Air Force Station, in Chennai. Total of 1983 Agniveer Vayu trainees including 234 women passed out.
An empty view of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus after trains were short-terminated for the extension of platforms 10 and 11 to accommodate 24-coach trains, in Mumbai.
Election material thrown in a pond by some miscreants during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Kultali in South 24 Parganas district.
A woman plucks mushrooms at Uttarpara village in Baksa district of Assam.
An injured being taken for treatment after violence erupted during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.
People take part in a protest organised by Palestine Solidarity Committee in support of Palestinians amid the ongoing war in Gaza, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
BJP leader Pratap Chandra Sarangi cycles to a polling booth to cast his vote during the last phase of Lok Sabha polls, Baleswar district.
Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal speaks with the media, in New Delhi.
A first time voter shows her inked finger and certificate after casting her vote at a polling booth during the 7th and last phase of Lok Sabha election at Sughar, near Palampur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, in Kanniyakumari.