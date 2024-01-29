National

Day In Pics: January 29, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for January 29, 2024

Photo: PTI

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for questioning in the land-for-jobs case, in Patna.

Yogi Adityanath at Gorakhnath temple
Yogi Adityanath at Gorakhnath temple Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs 'puja' at Gorakhnath temple, in Gorakhpur.

PM at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024
PM at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024’, in New Delhi.

Fog in Patna
Fog in Patna Photo: PTI

People purchase warm clothes from a roadside shop during a cold and foggy winter morning, in Patna.

ASEAN Foreign Ministers retreat meeting
ASEAN Foreign Ministers retreat meeting Photo: AP/PTI

Representatives pose for a group photo during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers retreat meeting in Luang Prabang, Laos. From left, Myanmar's ASEAN Permanent Secretary Marlar Than Htike, Philippine Foreign Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Vietnam's Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, Laos' Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Brunei's Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Sok Chenda Sophea, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, East Timor's Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn.

ED team reaches Soren''s residence
ED team reaches Soren''s residence Photo: PTI

Media outside Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence where an ED team reached, in New Delhi. ED has summoned Soren for questioning in connection with a maoney laundering case.

Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur
Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath feeds a cow at a cowshed, in Gorakhpur.

Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar appears before ED
Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar appears before ED Photo: PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ravindra Waikar arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for questioning in connection with the Jogeshwari land scam case, in Mumbai.

Congress Nyay Yatra enters Bihar
Congress Nyay Yatra enters Bihar Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Kishanganj.

Congress Nyay Yatra enters Bihar
Congress Nyay Yatra enters Bihar Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Kishanganj.

Congress Nyay Yatra enters Bihar
Congress Nyay Yatra enters Bihar Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during handing over of the National flag as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Bihar from West Bengal, in Kishanganj.

PM at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024
PM at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024’, in New Delhi.

PM at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024
PM at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents during the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024’, in New Delhi.

Mamata Banerjee in Cooch Behar
Mamata Banerjee in Cooch Behar Photo: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit, in Cooch Behar district.

Row over removal of Hanuman flag in Karnataka
Row over removal of Hanuman flag in Karnataka Photo: PTI

JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy speaks with the media regarding the removal of a saffron flag bearing Lord Hanuman's image hoisted on a 108ft high flag post by authorities in Mandya district's Keragodu.

Row over removal of Hanuman flag in Karnataka
Row over removal of Hanuman flag in Karnataka Photo: PTI

BJP workers stage a protest after authorities removed a saffron flag bearing Lord Hanuman's image hoisted on a 108ft high flag post in Mandya district's Keragodu, in Chikkamagaluru.

Row over removal of Hanuman flag in Karnataka
Row over removal of Hanuman flag in Karnataka Photo: PTI

BJP workers stage a protest after authorities removed a saffron flag bearing Lord Hanuman's image hoisted on a 108ft high flag post in Mandya district's Keragodu, in Chikkamagaluru.

Samrat Choudhary & Vijay Kumar Sinha
Samrat Choudhary & Vijay Kumar Sinha Photo: PTI

Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha being felicitated by BJP workers at the party office, in Patna.Police personnel try to stop people protesting after authorities removed a saffron flag bearing Lord Hanuman's image hoisted on a 108ft high flag post, in Mandya district.

Row over removal of Hanuman flag in Karnataka
Row over removal of Hanuman flag in Karnataka Photo: PTI

Police personnel try to stop people protesting after authorities removed a saffron flag bearing Lord Hanuman's image hoisted on a 108ft high flag post, in Mandya district.

CBDCA protest in Thiruvananthapuram
CBDCA protest in Thiruvananthapuram Photo: PTI

Opposition leader of the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan takes part in a protest meet organised by Kerala Cooperative Bank Deposit Collectors Association (CBDCA) in front of the state sectretariat demanding the smooth functioning of the Treasury Department, in Thiruvananthapuram.

BJP leaders felicitated
BJP leaders felicitated Photo: PTI

BJP's Bihar President and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhry, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Cabinet minister Prem Kumar being felicitated by supporters at the party office in Patna.

Rithambara in Jammu
Rithambara in Jammu Photo: PTI

Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha with Sadhvi Rithambara during the inauguration of a school on the outskirts of Jammu.

Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya
Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a visit to the Ram temple, in Ayodhya.

Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya
Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a visit to the Ram temple, in Ayodhya.

Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya
Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at the Ram temple, in Ayodhya.

Congress Nyay Yatra enters Bihar
Congress Nyay Yatra enters Bihar Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Kishanganj.

Devotees in Ayodhya
Devotees in Ayodhya Photo: PTI

A devotee, Amarjeet Verma (right), carrying his parents on his shoulder on the way to the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya.

Protest over rice prices hike
Protest over rice prices hike Photo: PTI

Mahila Congress activists during their protest march to the Kerala Assembly over the issue of soaring rice prices, in Thiruvananthapuram

Beating Retreat ceremony
Beating Retreat ceremony Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Camel mounted Border Security Force (BSF) personnel during the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

ED questions RJD Chief
ED questions RJD Chief Photo

Patna: Security personnel stand guard at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office during questioning of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the land-for-job scam case, in Patna.

Soren''s supporters protest
Soren''s supporters protest Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supporters take out a march in support of their leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over ED team's reaching his New Delhi residence in connection with a money laundering case, in Ranchi.

