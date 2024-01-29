RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for questioning in the land-for-jobs case, in Patna.
Day In Pics: January 29, 2024
Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for January 29, 2024
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs 'puja' at Gorakhnath temple, in Gorakhpur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024’, in New Delhi.
People purchase warm clothes from a roadside shop during a cold and foggy winter morning, in Patna.
Representatives pose for a group photo during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers retreat meeting in Luang Prabang, Laos. From left, Myanmar's ASEAN Permanent Secretary Marlar Than Htike, Philippine Foreign Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Vietnam's Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, Laos' Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Brunei's Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Sok Chenda Sophea, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, East Timor's Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn.
Media outside Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence where an ED team reached, in New Delhi. ED has summoned Soren for questioning in connection with a maoney laundering case.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath feeds a cow at a cowshed, in Gorakhpur.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ravindra Waikar arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for questioning in connection with the Jogeshwari land scam case, in Mumbai.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Kishanganj.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Kishanganj.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during handing over of the National flag as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Bihar from West Bengal, in Kishanganj.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents during the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024’, in New Delhi.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit, in Cooch Behar district.
JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy speaks with the media regarding the removal of a saffron flag bearing Lord Hanuman's image hoisted on a 108ft high flag post by authorities in Mandya district's Keragodu.
BJP workers stage a protest after authorities removed a saffron flag bearing Lord Hanuman's image hoisted on a 108ft high flag post in Mandya district's Keragodu, in Chikkamagaluru.
Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha being felicitated by BJP workers at the party office, in Patna.Police personnel try to stop people protesting after authorities removed a saffron flag bearing Lord Hanuman's image hoisted on a 108ft high flag post, in Mandya district.
Police personnel try to stop people protesting after authorities removed a saffron flag bearing Lord Hanuman's image hoisted on a 108ft high flag post, in Mandya district.
Opposition leader of the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan takes part in a protest meet organised by Kerala Cooperative Bank Deposit Collectors Association (CBDCA) in front of the state sectretariat demanding the smooth functioning of the Treasury Department, in Thiruvananthapuram.
BJP's Bihar President and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhry, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Cabinet minister Prem Kumar being felicitated by supporters at the party office in Patna.
Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha with Sadhvi Rithambara during the inauguration of a school on the outskirts of Jammu.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a visit to the Ram temple, in Ayodhya.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a visit to the Ram temple, in Ayodhya.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at the Ram temple, in Ayodhya.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Kishanganj.
A devotee, Amarjeet Verma (right), carrying his parents on his shoulder on the way to the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya.
Mahila Congress activists during their protest march to the Kerala Assembly over the issue of soaring rice prices, in Thiruvananthapuram
Camel mounted Border Security Force (BSF) personnel during the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.
Patna: Security personnel stand guard at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office during questioning of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the land-for-job scam case, in Patna.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supporters take out a march in support of their leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over ED team's reaching his New Delhi residence in connection with a money laundering case, in Ranchi.