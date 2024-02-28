Day In Pics: February 28, 2024

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla during a meeting with Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Jairam Thakur, at Raj Bhavan, in Shimla.
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla during a meeting with Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Jairam Thakur and BJP MLAs, at Raj Bhavan, in Shimla.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by ISRO Chairman S Somanath during a programme, in Thoothukudi, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. PM Modi on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects in Thoothukudi.
Advertisement
Police personnel during attachment of a property owned by a person allegedly involved in drug peddling, in Baramulla district.
Advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi during a programme, in Thoothukudi. PM Modi on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects in Thoothukudi.
Advertisement
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka with party MLAs during a protest march after pro-Pakistan slogans were allegedly raised by Congress workers following Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain's election to the Rajya Sabha, in Bengaluru.
Advertisement
Students arrive to appear for the Telangana state education board intermediate examination, at an examination centre in Hyderabad.
Firefighters at the spot after a fire broke out in a slum, at Bhayandar in Thane district. At least one person was killed, according to officials.
MLA Vikramaditya Singh addresses a press conference, in Shimla.. Singh has resigned as Himachal Pradesh minister a day after Rajya Sabha election results.
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao with actors Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel during a screening of the film 'Laapataa Ladies', in Mumbai.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and former Uttar Pradesh MLA Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali who joined the party at a press conference, at the party office in Lucknow.
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K Selvaperunthagai along with senior leaders and party workers stage a protest over alleged failure of the Central Government to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu fishermen who were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy, in Chennai.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav greets Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and former Uttar Pradesh MLA Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali as he joins the party, at the party office in Lucknow.
A house that is transformed into a homestay at a village near the International Border in an attempt to boost border tourism, in Ramgarh sector of Samba district. Many villagers have transformed their homes into homestays after the J&K administration has recently given its nod to promote border tourism.
Security personnel deployed to maintain law & order after Congress and BJP workers gathered outside the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, in Shimla.
A farmer sets a pile of crop stubble on fire, at a field, in Nadia.
Members of Shiv Sena Dogra Front during a protest against the alleged slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' in celebrations in Karnataka after Congress leader Nasser Hussain won his Rajya Sabha seat, in Jammu.
People pray during Hindu festival of Galungan, the celebration of the triumph of good over evil at Penglipuran village, Bangli, Bali, Indonesia.