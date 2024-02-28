National

Day In Pics: February 28, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 28, 2024

February 28, 2024

Jairam Thakur met HP governor Photo: PTI

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla during a meeting with Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Jairam Thakur, at Raj Bhavan, in Shimla.

Jairam Thakur met HP governor
Jairam Thakur met HP governor Photo: PTI
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla during a meeting with Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Jairam Thakur and BJP MLAs, at Raj Bhavan, in Shimla.

PM Modi in Thoothukudi
PM Modi in Thoothukudi Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by ISRO Chairman S Somanath during a programme, in Thoothukudi, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. PM Modi on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects in Thoothukudi.

Police attaches properties of drug peddlers in J&K
Police attaches properties of drug peddlers in J&K Photo: PTI
Police personnel during attachment of a property owned by a person allegedly involved in drug peddling, in Baramulla district.

PM Modi in Thoothukudi
PM Modi in Thoothukudi Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi during a programme, in Thoothukudi. PM Modi on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects in Thoothukudi.

BJP Protest against Congress in Bengaluru
BJP Protest against Congress in Bengaluru Photo: PTI
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka with party MLAs during a protest march after pro-Pakistan slogans were allegedly raised by Congress workers following Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain's election to the Rajya Sabha, in Bengaluru.

Telangana board exams
Telangana board exams Photo: PTI
Students arrive to appear for the Telangana state education board intermediate examination, at an examination centre in Hyderabad.

Fire at slum in Thane
Fire at slum in Thane Photo: PTI
Firefighters at the spot after a fire broke out in a slum, at Bhayandar in Thane district. At least one person was killed, according to officials.

Vikramaditya Singh resigns as minister
Vikramaditya Singh resigns as minister Photo: PTI
MLA Vikramaditya Singh addresses a press conference, in Shimla.. Singh has resigned as Himachal Pradesh minister a day after Rajya Sabha election results.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Photo: PTI
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao with actors Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel during a screening of the film 'Laapataa Ladies', in Mumbai.

Guddu Jamali joins Samajwadi Party
Guddu Jamali joins Samajwadi Party Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and former Uttar Pradesh MLA Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali who joined the party at a press conference, at the party office in Lucknow.

Congress protest against Central Government in Chennai
Congress protest against Central Government in Chennai Photo: PTI
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K Selvaperunthagai along with senior leaders and party workers stage a protest over alleged failure of the Central Government to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu fishermen who were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy, in Chennai.

Guddu Jamali joins Samajwadi Party
Guddu Jamali joins Samajwadi Party Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav greets Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and former Uttar Pradesh MLA Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali as he joins the party, at the party office in Lucknow.

Homestays introduced near IB to boost border tourism
Homestays introduced near IB to boost border tourism Photo: PTI
A house that is transformed into a homestay at a village near the International Border in an attempt to boost border tourism, in Ramgarh sector of Samba district. Many villagers have transformed their homes into homestays after the J&K administration has recently given its nod to promote border tourism.

Security outside HP Assembly
Security outside HP Assembly Photo: PTI
Security personnel deployed to maintain law & order after Congress and BJP workers gathered outside the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, in Shimla.

Crop stubble burning in WB
Crop stubble burning in WB Photo: PTI
A farmer sets a pile of crop stubble on fire, at a field, in Nadia.

Shiv Sena Dogra Front protest
Shiv Sena Dogra Front protest Photo: PTI
Members of Shiv Sena Dogra Front during a protest against the alleged slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' in celebrations in Karnataka after Congress leader Nasser Hussain won his Rajya Sabha seat, in Jammu.

Hindu festival of Galungan
Hindu festival of Galungan Photo: AP/PTI
People pray during Hindu festival of Galungan, the celebration of the triumph of good over evil at Penglipuran village, Bangli, Bali, Indonesia.

Tags
