Day In Pics: February 17, 2024

Fisherman Robert's mother cries during fishermen's protest meeting demanding the return of fishermen languishing in Sri Lankan prisons, in Rameswaram.
ISRO chief S Somanath speaks to media ahead of the INSAT- 3DS launch at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives at the Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi. Kejriwal has moved a Motion of Confidence in the Delhi Assembly.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BJP National Council meeting at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.
Devotees offer prayers during the 'Kappukettu' ceremony at the Attukaldevi temple, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda ahead of the BJP National Council meeting at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.
Police at the site after a pandal installed near Gate No. 2 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium collapsed, in New Delhi.
Members of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) Sevadal during a protest against BJP over alleged illegal and unlawful fund transfer through Electoral Bonds in recent years, in Kolkata.
A goods train derails near Zakhira in New Delhi.
Deserted Nagri Road near a mosque after Sec 144 was imposed following a clash between two community groups, at Nagri block of Ranchi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Varanasi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets supporters during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Varanasi.
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj at Mehrauli during the start of 50 heritage walks.
An elderly farmer at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, near Patiala district.
Farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest, near Patiala district.
Candidates of UP Police Constables exams sleep on a footpath due to their heavy rush, in Kanpur.
Residents at Baigan Wadi Govandi where a fire gutted many houses and shops, in Mumbai.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses during his confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly.
Vehicles move at slow pace on Delhi-Gurugram border near Sirhaul toll plaza due to security arrangements in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo march, in Gurugram.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has a look of the book "Yoga Also for the Godless' by spiritual guide Sri M during a function in Thiruvananthapuram.
Farmers protest at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near Patiala district.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his half century with Shubman Gill on the third day of the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President JP Nadda greets the Chief Ministers (CM), Deputy Chief Ministers (Dty CM) and Union Ministers before hoisting the party's flag during the BJP National Council meeting at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.