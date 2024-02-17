National

Day In Pics: February 17, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 17, 2024

Photo Webdesk
February 17, 2024

Fishermen protest in Rameswaram | Photo: PTI

Fisherman Robert's mother cries during fishermen's protest meeting demanding the return of fishermen languishing in Sri Lankan prisons, in Rameswaram.

S Somanath talks to media
S Somanath talks to media | Photo: PTI

ISRO chief S Somanath speaks to media ahead of the INSAT- 3DS launch at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Delhi Assembly session
Delhi Assembly session | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives at the Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi. Kejriwal has moved a Motion of Confidence in the Delhi Assembly.

BJP National Council meeting
BJP National Council meeting | Photo: AP/Arun Sharma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BJP National Council meeting at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.

Fishermen protest in Rameswaram
Fishermen protest in Rameswaram | Photo: PTI

Fishermen stage a protest demanding for the immediate release of the Rameswaram fishermen who are languishing in Sri Lankan prisons, in Rameswaram.

'Kappukettu' ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram
'Kappukettu' ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram | Photo: PTI

Devotees offer prayers during the 'Kappukettu' ceremony at the Attukaldevi temple, in Thiruvananthapuram.

BJP National Council meeting
BJP National Council meeting | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda ahead of the BJP National Council meeting at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.

Pandal collapses near JLN Stadium
Pandal collapses near JLN Stadium | Photo: PTI

Police at the site after a pandal installed near Gate No. 2 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium collapsed, in New Delhi.

INTUC Sevadal protest
INTUC Sevadal protest | Photo: PTI

Members of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) Sevadal during a protest against BJP over alleged illegal and unlawful fund transfer through Electoral Bonds in recent years, in Kolkata.

Goods train derails in Delhi
Goods train derails in Delhi | Photo: PTI

A goods train derails near Zakhira in New Delhi.

Security after clashes in Ranchi
Security after clashes in Ranchi | Photo: PTI

Deserted Nagri Road near a mosque after Sec 144 was imposed following a clash between two community groups, at Nagri block of Ranchi.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Varanasi.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets supporters during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Varanasi.

50 heritage walks
50 heritage walks | Photo: PTI

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj at Mehrauli during the start of 50 heritage walks.

Farmers' march: Security at Shambhu border
Farmers' march: Security at Shambhu border | Photo: PTI

An elderly farmer at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, near Patiala district.

Farmers' march: Security at Shambhu border
Farmers' march: Security at Shambhu border | Photo: PTI

Farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest, near Patiala district.

UP Police Constables exams rush
UP Police Constables exams rush | Photo: PTI

Candidates of UP Police Constables exams sleep on a footpath due to their heavy rush, in Kanpur.

Fire in Mumbai
Fire in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Residents at Baigan Wadi Govandi where a fire gutted many houses and shops, in Mumbai.

Delhi Assembly session
Delhi Assembly session | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses during his confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly.

Security arrangements at Delhi- Gurugram border
Security arrangements at Delhi- Gurugram border | Photo: PTI

Vehicles move at slow pace on Delhi-Gurugram border near Sirhaul toll plaza due to security arrangements in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo march, in Gurugram.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan at a function
CM Pinarayi Vijayan at a function | Photo: PTI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has a look of the book "Yoga Also for the Godless' by spiritual guide Sri M during a function in Thiruvananthapuram.

Goods train derails in Delhi
Goods train derails in Delhi | Photo: PTI

A goods train derails near Zakhira in New Delhi.

Farmers' march: Security at Shambhu border
Farmers' march: Security at Shambhu border | Photo: PTI

Farmers protest at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near Patiala district.

Fire in Mumbai
Fire in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Residents at Baigan Wadi Govandi where a fire gutted many houses and shops, in Mumbai.

India vs England: 3rd test match-Day 3
India vs England: 3rd test match-Day 3 | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his half century with Shubman Gill on the third day of the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot.

BJP National Council Meeting in Delhi
BJP National Council Meeting in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President JP Nadda greets the Chief Ministers (CM), Deputy Chief Ministers (Dty CM) and Union Ministers before hoisting the party's flag during the BJP National Council meeting at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.

